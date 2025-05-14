Brittany Cartwright Is Putting Herself First: A Look At Her Day In NYC

Since she first walked into SUR in a navy blue romper, Brittany Cartwright has been a familiar presence on our TV screens. From Vanderpump Rules, which she officially joined in Season 5, to Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky and the pair’s one-season couch reaction show post-Scandoval, the constant amid the chaos that comes with reality TV has been her relationship, and eventual marriage, to VPR OG Jax Taylor. These days though, the 36-year-old is shining alone on The Valley, a VPR spinoff currently airing on Bravo, as she and a mostly new crew of 30- to 40-somethings juggle marriage, parenthood, adulting, and the still-not-so-occasional meltdown.
After years of sharing their highs and lows on screen, Cartwright and Taylor, who also stars on The Valley, filed for divorce in August following a separation earlier last year. So far on Season 2 of The Valley, we’ve seen an unsettling glimpse into the couple’s final chapter, from emotionally charged fights to Cartwright fielding rage-texts while Taylor is in rehab. “I’ve put Jax before me for so many years, and I think that I need help to figure out how to put myself first again,” she said in a confessional during Tuesday’s episode.
That’s exactly what she’s doing now. Recently, we caught up with Cartwright during a New York City press tour to promote the latest season of The Valley. In between interviews and photo ops, she gave us a peek into her day — from glam sessions to quiet moments of reflection. See a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of our Kentucky princess, who’s redefining resilience one step (and selfie) at a time.
The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.