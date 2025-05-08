In Shadow Force, Kerry Washington Proves Black Women Belong In The Action Spotlight

Black women taking the lead in big-screen action movies is our favorite genre, and 2025 looks like the year it’s having a moment. In April, EGOT winner Viola Davis delivered an exhilarating, kick ass performance playing a Black woman president and war hero who neutralized a global threat in the film G20. Seeing another Black woman step into a similar role is only fitting. This time, Kerry Washington is literally in the driver's seat through high-speed chases and explosive fight scenes in the film Shadow Force.
Believe it or not, this isn't Washington’s first time in an action movie. Early in her career, she played Jasmine, a mysterious agent and best friend to Angelina Jolie's character (Jane) in the 2005 classic Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Two decades later, she’s traded sidekick status for main character energy, with a machine gun and a mission to take down the bad guys in her latest project, hitting theaters Mother's Day weekend.
"I was attracted to the film because it was something I'd never done before," Washington told Unbothered during the film's press day in Los Angeles.
"I did an action film decades ago when I did Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but the opportunity to co-lead a cast this way was so exciting. This film was an opportunity because the genre is fun, exciting and action-packed. But at its core, it's a story about a family, love, sacrifice and commitment."
And that’s exactly what fuels the film’s nonstop intensity. It is an adrenaline-pumping thriller full of twists and turns that asks: How far would you go to protect your family?
Washington, who plays Kyrah, a former member of an elite special ops group called Shadow Force, attempts to leave her covert past behind. However, she’s forced out of retirement for the most personal mission yet—to save her family.
When I think about the amazing team of people that came together to make this film and created an opportunity for all of us to chase excellence together, it feels like a real privilege.
The film’s fast pace is balanced with comedic relief from powerhouse duo Auntie and Unc, played by Academy Award winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph and heartthrob Method Man. At its core, though, the message remains the same—protect the family at all costs.
If spy movies have taught us anything, it’s that having a family is often portrayed as an Achilles’ heel and ultimately, their downfall. For Kyrah, it’s even more complicated. She broke the cardinal rule by falling in love, marrying and having a son, Ky (Jaheel Kamara), with fellow Shadow Force member Isaac (Omar Sy). To keep her family safe, Kyrah goes into hiding and eliminates other Shadow Force members targeting them, while Isaac raises their son and quietly evades threats from within the organization.
Everything was going according to plan—until a bank robbery forced Isaac to break cover and defend his son, exposing their identities. Footage of the public confrontation reached the ruthless leader of Shadow Force, who put a $25 million bounty on their heads. With their lives at risk, Kyrah rejoins her family, and what begins as a fight for survival turns into a full-blown war.
In the middle of a nonstop LA press tour, Washington and Sy sat down with Unbothered to chat about Shadow Force's mind-blowing plot (and ending!), the surprising way Lionel Richie became an honorary fourth member of their family, their insane stunt moments and what they’d love to explore in a potential sequel (fingers crossed).
Unbothered: Watching the film, I couldn’t help but reflect on your role in the 2005 classic Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where you played a supporting character role. Fast forward to today, and you’re now taking center stage. What does this full-circle moment mean to you at this point in your career?
Kerry Washington: I remember how much fun it was when I did Mr. & Mrs. Smith and feeling excited to have the opportunity. As a producer, I am grateful to be part of a team creating opportunities for more actors. When I think about the amazing team of people that came together to make this film and created an opportunity for all of us to chase excellence together, it feels like a real privilege.
The loving father and son dynamic in the film stood out as a healthy relationship built on trust and honesty, which I feel Black men and boys often don't get to see on the big screen. What do you think that bond between Isaac and Ky can bring to the film industry when depicting the different sides of Black fatherhood?
Omar Sy: This particular one [relationship] is very important. I'm so happy and proud to be a part of a movie representing and showing that, because there are Black dads like Isaac that we never had the chance to see. I hope that will be the first of many because there is a beautiful story in it. I know there will be a relief for Black men to see that, because we know that's also the truth.
KW: You get to see how powerful, beautiful and important the connection is between a father and a son. Jaleel is such a talented actor. You get the performance out of him because he trusts Omar so much. Omar was so nurturing and encouraging, and watching them on set together was special.
I enjoyed how some of the characters bounced between speaking French and English. Was this part of the original script, or did your French heritage have an influence?
OS: The transnational aspect of the movie was a layer we added that made it more global and beautiful. Having a Black couple from different parts of the world trying to be a family was a great aspect to also show. Having the couple and son speak French was something that bonds us. It was a good thing to add to the story. Also, it was easier for me to be honest.
KW: It felt real. Once Omar came on board, we had the opportunity to make this film about Black people all over the world and how it is to raise a child who speaks multiple languages. It opened up the reality of the film in such a beautiful way.
Isaac's obsession with Lionel Richie was an element that I couldn't get enough of in the film. What made Lionel Richie the artist he turned to for comfort?
KW: His music is really about love. There's a pure essence of love in his music that holds their memories of the time they [Isaac and Kyrah] made this crazy choice to abandon all the rules to be together and try to be a family.
KW: We kind of have the same favorite.
OS: Hello.
As action-packed as the film was, the comedic banter between Auntie [Da’Vine Joy Randolph] and Unc [Method Man] were the funniest scenes to watch. What was the energy like on set working with them?
KW: They're the light of the film. The way that they interact with each other brings so much joy. They're also both such great actors. They helped build out the world, relationships and communities our characters were from.
This particular one [relationship] is very important. I'm so happy and proud to be a part of a movie representing and showing that, because there are Black dads like Isaac that we never had the chance to see.
Let’s talk about the stunts! They were some of the best parts of the movie. What did preparation for those scenes look like, and did each of you perform your stunts?
KW: We had stunt doubles, but we did most of it on our own. The stunt doubles were helpful with teaching us how to do things safely. Our first rehearsal was a fight rehearsal. We talked a lot about our characters’ different fighting, communication and parenting styles. It was fun to jump into the work in that way and to challenge each other.
OS: It was good for the process to get to know each other better and prepare for those scenes. It was good to talk about our characters because the fights were dialogues. All of that was good preparation.
Based on how the movie ended, what part of your character's journey would you be most excited to explore further?
KW: It would be fun to see how this family continues to try to make the world a better place while still being a functional family.
You know I have to ask. Do we know anything about a potential Shadow Force 2 in the works?
KW: That’s up to you guys. If people show up in good numbers and love the film, then we’re happy to come back.
Shadow Force hits theaters on May 9.
