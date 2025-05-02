What The Tony Award Noms Got Right (Audra!) And Wrong (Denzel!)

The Tony Awards Nominating Committee announced this year’s Tony Award nominations on Thursday morning and we’re looking at the list wondering where for art thou Denzel?
Fans are upset with the committee for snubbing Denzel Washington’s stellar Broadway performance in Othello. This highly-anticipated return to Broadway was his first performance since The Iceman Cometh in 2018. Washington first starred as Othello at age 22 as a college student on campus. Fans were also eager to flock to the theater after Washington, who previously won a Tony for Fences in 2010, expressed that retirement was on his mind. This may be why tickets came at a hefty price, with some orchestra seats costing $900 and up. Still, that hasn’t prevented each show from selling out since the beginning of the show’s 15-week run.
As of this week, Othello is the highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history, Variety reported. But the play didn’t receive a single Tony nomination.
Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon’s Othello reimagines the story in a more modern setting. Admittedly, the dialogue takes some getting used to for those not steeped in Shakespearean language, but Washington makes it his own, adding his signature vocal cadence with emotion and depth. It’s in the second act where the 70-year-old actor shines and steals the show, so his snub is especially surprising. Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars opposite Washington as Iago, wasn’t nominated either.
Kandi Burruss, the Othello producer and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum who's been vocal about wanting an EGOT, took to Instagram to express her disappointment.
“Well y’all…’Othello’ didn’t get the Tony nomination. Of course I’m disappointed, but I’m still beyond proud,” she wrote. “Every time I watch our cast, I’m blown away and inspired.” Kandi Burruss praised the stars: “#DenzelWashington @jakegyllenhaal — you both are delivering a masterclass.” She added, “To anyone chasing a dream — don’t let a ‘no’ stop your yes.”
Taraji P. Henson commented on Burruss’ post, “That is crazy to me but CONGRATS on winning anyway.”
Danielle Brooks posted some general encouragement for Broadway actors on Instagram, sharing a clip when she didn’t get Tony-nominated in 2023 for The Piano Lesson. She referred to Tony nomination day as “the theater kids’ Super Bowl” and went on to congratulate those who were nominated and offer some positivity to those who weren’t.
“I felt a little defeated in 2023 because I was nominated for everything you could be nominated for as a theater person but the Tonys… but then a year later, I was Oscar-nominated. You never know what life is going to bring you. Keep freakin’ going.” She encouraged folks to keep doing “undeniable work,” not just for the awards but for themselves.
There’s at least one thing the committee got very right this year: Audra McDonald received her 11th award nomination, making her the most Tony-nominated performer in history. She’s nominated for Lead Actress in a Musical for her role playing Rose Hovick in the revival of Gypsy. McDonald has six previous Tony wins for acting.
Another theater standout who received nominations include Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Purpose, the Phylica Rashad-directed play about a prominent Black political family, received five acting nods and one for Best New Play. Buena Vista Social Club, a show about musicians and dancers in Havana, leads the pack with 10 nominations.
Take a look at the full list of nominees here.
Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will host this year’s Tony Awards which will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on June 8 at 8 p.m.
