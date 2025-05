I Got Engaged & Went On A Romantic Getaway — By Myself

The package’s lovely rose turndown service gives your room a beautiful refresh and spells the initials of your and your paramour’s names in petals on the bed. I know this because Bachelor Nation alum Michael Allio and his partner, beauty entrepreneur Jadé Marie , who, along with three other Bachelor couples, are also on the trip, show me a pic of what they found in their rooms. Me? I got a single intact rose — next to two bedtime chocolates and a seemingly pointedly placed TV remote as if they know that yes, I have a date with my TV tonight. Even my incredible suite, which feels like home away from home, is designed for two. Two bathrobes, two pairs of slippers, and two bathrooms(!) located as far away as possible from each other for maximum privacy and soundproofing. It's not surprising, and I find it all amusing. After all, the Secrets resort line is known for destination weddings and honeymoons, and the Roses & Romance package is perfect for any couple looking to add some jus to their special getaway.