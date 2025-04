Going To Atlanta For 404 Day Felt Like A Homecoming

The words “ Forever I Love Atlanta ,” or FILA if you're in the know, hit a little differently for me now. I may be from Virginia, but growing up, Atlanta’s influence stretched far beyond Georgia’s borders, it was everywhere. ATL’s music? Unmatched. The style? Iconic. The confidence? Contagious. Some of my favorite artists from childhood — Kelly Rowland Usher — either came from or were heavily influenced by Atlanta’s creative energy. The city has long been the undisputed epicenter of Black culture in America. From the food to the fashion to the slang, Atlanta’s impact is generational. We’ve all borrowed a little ATL swag — knowingly or not. And to be honest, we should all probably have to pay the city royalties. When I found myself back in Atlanta with Adidas Originals to celebrate 404 Day , a hyper-local holiday named after Atlanta’s OG area code, this April, I was reminded why the city has held such a special place in my heart.