Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Opening Night Is Here To Heal Us All

When Beyoncé announces a new tour, it’s never just a concert — it’s a cultural shift. So when opening night of Cowboy Carter rolled around, I knew this would be more than music. This moment rooted in history, rebellion and redefinition meant something special, especially for those of us who’ve witnessed her evolution from day one.
As the saying goes and, yes, I know it's cliché, but you have to "stay ready so you don't have to get ready." So when my director asked if I'd be interested in attending the opening night of Cowboy Carter in Los Angeles, I didn't hesitate for a second. There was no way I wasn't making this happen. And now I realize, it was a moment I didn’t know how much I needed because life has been life-ing. But somehow, in every way and at each turn in my journey, Beyoncé always seemingly arrives right on time — reminding me that no matter what comes your way, “Take that sh*t on the chin.”
Although this wasn't my first Beyoncé concert, in fact, it's somewhere between my fifteenth or sixteenth show, but who's counting? Every single time I witness Mrs. Carter live, I'm reminded of the beauty, boldness, Blackness and sheer performing power she's gifted us for nearly her entire life. And if I’m completely honest, Cowboy Carter was no different, it's practically a three-hour crash course in pride, presence and personal power. As an avid Beyoncé lover, honorary Beyhive president and lifelong supporter since her Destiny’s Child days with the original four members still locally performing in her hometown in Houston back in the 90s, this night was more than a concert — it was a vibe, a message, a movement.
As with any concert, the fit has to match the moment, and I needed a look that was equal parts fly and Western — a nod to the country music culture Beyoncé has fought so hard to claim space in. For an event with this much cultural and historical significance, I had to look, feel and know I was “That Girl.” I searched endlessly for the perfect outfit and came up empty. That was until H&M came through. With less than a week’s notice, since I received word that I was attending opening night, they had options on options, and everything just fell into place.
I was officially ready to be a part of the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit. When I entered the stadium with my fellow stans, it was just as I anticipated – a sea of fringe, cowboy hats, denim on denim, leather-clad clothing and unapologetic energy. The anticipation was undoubtedly apparent; we were witnessing history in motion.
If you take a look into the background of Black music’s influence on country music, it has always been a part of the genre and woven into the fabric of its DNA. With early country music drawing significantly from Black musical forms such as spirituals, gospel hymns, the sounds of the banjo, which stem from West Africa, as well as the work of Black songwriters and musicians including Linda Martell and Charley Pride, we can’t deny the many contributions of Black artistry.
However, the erasure and whitewashing of Black history isn't anything new and is even more evident today as we’re witnessing it in real-time from banning books, redlining and the reframing of information. But that is something I’ve always appreciated about Queen Bey, which is how she turns her platform into a form of activism. Her music moves with purpose, whether she’s singing about heartbreak, self-love, empowerment or just giving us something to dance and sing our way through the chaos. With every note she belts out, every visual she drops (if she actually decides to, but that’s another story), and every intentional move she makes, Beyoncé is the artist for me that helps articulate experiences and emotions that I sometimes can’t even find the words for myself.
They say music heals and after leaving SoFi stadium on opening night, I felt it not just in my ears but in my heart. I was on an emotional high, and 48 hours later, I’m still reminiscing about it all. Experiencing this moment in the suites with H&M added an elevated vibe that took a special night to the next level. Of course, one of the standout moments was seeing our Internet nieces, Rumi and Blue Ivy, command the stage alongside their mother.
But it was Beyoncé, standing there in her full power and presence, serving as a personal reminder of what it means when a Black woman dares to have it all — on her own terms. Unfortunately, for Black women, the journey to achieving everything we want and on our own terms is often met with more adversity and barriers than anything else. But Bey proves that there's no room for settling in both our personal and professional lives.
For too long, we've been overlooked, underpaid and labeled as "angry" for setting boundaries. We've been told we’re not good enough or don't belong in spaces that were never designed or intended for us. We've been conditioned to believe that career success has to come at the expense of another aspect of our lives, but that's simply not true and it is also something that I am still unlearning.
If nothing else, I want to thank Beyoncé for reminding me during her set as she effortlessly sang Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock version of The Star Spangled Banner with the video screen flashing in bold letters, conveying the message “Don’t ask for permission for something that belongs to you.” I’m carrying that sentiment with me in my daily life as I continue to navigate every aspect of my own journey. For me, being at the opening night of Cowboy Carter felt like a collective exhale affirming that Black women don't need an invitation to take up space and that we are here to leave an indelible mark unapologetically and on our own terms.
