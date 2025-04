Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Opening Night Is Here To Heal Us All

However, the erasure and whitewashing of Black history isn't anything new and is even more evident today as we’re witnessing it in real-time from banning books, redlining and the reframing of information. But that is something I’ve always appreciated about Queen Bey, which is how she turns her platform into a form of activism. Her music moves with purpose, whether she’s singing about heartbreak, self-love, empowerment or just giving us something to dance and sing our way through the chaos. With every note she belts out, every visual she drops (if she actually decides to, but that’s another story), and every intentional move she makes, Beyoncé is the artist for me that helps articulate experiences and emotions that I sometimes can’t even find the words for myself.