Hard Techno Priestess Sara Landry Was Never An Industry Plant

The old adage that it “takes 10 years to be an overnight success,” is true, but the misogyny is really crazy. Those of us who are on tour, the girls and I, we all talk about it privately. When I started to go through it, Amelie Lens reached out, and was like, “Hey, girl, don't read the comments. Focus on yourself. Focus on your life. Everything else is noise.” There's some other up and coming female DJs who've been kind of going through the same thing that I've gone through, and I've been paying it forward, like “Hey, girl, ignore it. If a man is determined to hate you, he's gonna hate you, and there's really nothing you can do about it.”