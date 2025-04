America Is Still America-ing In The Last Of Us Season 2

So no, it wasn’t surprising that Ellie and Dina are met with hate. But in a show as bleak as The Last of Us , it’s incredibly depressing. When building a new world — or even just a town like Jackson — people should be striving to be better rather than attempting to recreate the inequity-filled status quo that existed pre-infected. Jackson is a small, tight-knit community of people who have beat the odds and are surviving through a violent, frightening time together. They go on supply runs together, they hunt infected together, and they have committed to keeping each other safe and alive. Why would Ellie, Dina, or any other queer person living in Jackson — who may not have even had much time to explore their queerness and how it might be received publicly given the whole fight-for-survival thing — expect to be attacked for their sexuality by the people they have been fighting alongside? They, like everyone else in Jackson, are key members of the community who shouldn’t have to worry about the respect they’re afforded because of who they are or who they love. At the very least, they should be able to count on others to not let homophobia go unchecked.