I Took My BFF To Dreamville Festival & We Found Connection (& Cognac!) In North Carolina

There are trips you plan months in advance, hoping they make it out of the group chat, and then there are the spontaneous getaways that may be unexpected, but they feel like they were made just for you...and your bestie! That’s exactly how it felt when my best friend and I joined Hennessy at the Dreamville Festival this year. Reported to be the fifth and final Dreamville Festival (festival curator J.Cole is now saying the show may live on), the event was held at a sold-out Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. When I called up my BFF Shamy to invite her on a three-day adventure to the South for a festival lineup full of our faves, like Tems, GloRilla, and Coco Jones, she said "HELL YES"!!! I only gave her a week's notice, but that was enough for her to find some cute outfits and request days off. The weekend was filled with music, culture, cocktails, and connection. This trip was more than a festival experience. It was a reset, a reunion, and a celebration of our friendship.
Day 1: Henny, Homegirls & First Toasts
The weekend kicked off with a welcome dinner at Poole’s Diner hosted by the Hennessy team, and the vibes were instantly unmatched. It was my first time in North Carolina and I was really impressed by the food and the southern hospitality. Over plates of Southern comfort food and Henny margaritas (a mutual favorite), I got to introduce Shamy to the Hennessy crew — and just like that, she was part of the family. We toasted the weekend ahead and devoured some fried fish with a side of mac & cheese.
Later that night, we pulled up to the official pre-festival party at Marian sponsored by Hennessy, and the energy was on 100! R&B music, even better cocktails, and a room full of people who were excited to get the weekend started. It was one of those nights where there was less talking and more screaming the wrong lyrics at the top of our lungs.
Day 2: Dreamville Feels Like Home
Festival day one! We pulled up to Dreamville with matching energy — the vibe was JOY — and a playlist full of throwbacks. But what truly stole the show was the Hennessy activation on the festival grounds — hands down, it was the best one there. I know I’m a bit biased but the space felt less like a branded setup and more like a communal backyard gathering. Picture a family cookout meets block party.
There was a special DJ set by Mannie Fresh that had us breaking out our old-school dance moves (yes, we still got it). Then, we were stunned by a surprise appearance behind the bar by none other than Normani! That was the moment. I grabbed a Hennessy Mojito and danced like we were back on our college campus, partying stress-free and full of joy. The rest of the day we settled into our VIP area with the perfect view of the stage to enjoy performances by Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole, Ludacris, and Lil Wayne.
Day 3: Keepsakes and Closing Acts
We started our final day at Dreamville the way all great weekends should begin: with a pregame and cocktails. We made our way to the festival to snag some merch, but Hennessy had another surprise waiting. They gifted us with custom red and white varsity jackets from their Dreamville collaboration. Let’s just say, we’ll be wearing those jackets until the threads fall off. The brand is also doing a giveaway for the jacket and I’d highly suggest signing up!
The evening ended with Shamy and I reminiscing, and vibing to performances from Erykah Badu, Coco Jones, and J Cole. It felt like a full-circle moment — two best friends, Black girls from Brooklyn, sipping our favorite drink, and surrounded by the culture and community that shaped us.
Traveling with Hennessy felt nostalgic in the best way. The brand has always been my cognac of choice and the trip reminded me of late nights, good times, and the fact that it’s the people you love who make everything matter. Seeing Hennessy show up in such a bold, joyful way at Dreamville just made sense. This trip wasn’t just about music or cocktails — it was about connection. And for me and my best friend, it was exactly what we needed.
