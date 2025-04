I Took My BFF To Dreamville Festival & We Found Connection (& Cognac!) In North Carolina

There are trips you plan months in advance, hoping they make it out of the group chat , and then there are the spontaneous getaways that may be unexpected, but they feel like they were made just for you...and your bestie! That’s exactly how it felt when my best friend and I joined Hennessy at the Dreamville Festival this year. Reported to be the fifth and final Dreamville Festival (festival curator J.Cole is now saying the show may live on ), the event was held at a sold-out Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. When I called up my BFF Shamy to invite her on a three-day adventure to the South for a festival lineup full of our faves, like Tems, GloRilla , and Coco Jones , she said "HELL YES"!!! I only gave her a week's notice, but that was enough for her to find some cute outfits and request days off. The weekend was filled with music, culture, cocktails, and connection. This trip was more than a festival experience. It was a reset, a reunion, and a celebration of our friendship.