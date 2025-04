Cory Booker & Jasmine Crockett Lead Democrats Fighting Back Against Trump — It’s About Time

Along with Booker and Green, Black congresspeople seem to be the most willing to rise to the occasion and go hard against the Trump administration. In the past few months, Crockett, known for her civic outspokenness, has also been making headlines regarding her social justice stances and vocal disagreements with her Republican political adversaries — some of these interactions have gone viral. Crockett’s usage of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in publicized debates and refusal to code-switch remains at the core of the criticism against her. Yet, she never fails to speak her mind. “If you are competent, you are not concerned,” Crockett fiercely relayed in an interview on anti-DEI policies . “You know why I don’t feel a way, and you can’t make me doubt who I am? It’s because I know I had to work ten times as hard as they did just to get into the seat,” she said. In a recent House Judiciary meeting , Crockett expressed her disdain for Elon Musk, reinforcing how much she didn’t like him and his leadership in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). “That is somebody that is operating above the law,” she said while calling out U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “tread very carefully” comments made on Fox News.