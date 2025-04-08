7 Can’t-Miss Events Even If You Don’t Have A Coachella Ticket

Festival season is finally upon us, which can only mean one thing: Everyone who’s anyone (or at least just really into music) is flocking to the desert this weekend. Coachella is back for its yearly takeover of California’s Indio Valley, and this year’s headliners include Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, with a special performance from Travis Scott; but even if you don’t have tickets to see Mother Monster on stage, that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth the trek to Palm Springs.
As any Coachella ace knows, sometimes the best experience happens away from the main stage. Because with the festival comes tons of adjacent parties and fun events, rife with their own musical acts, free swag, and potentially a celeb sighting or two (is this the year Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens makes her post-baby return?). Whether you’re looking for a fun time between sets or are planning on only spending time off festival grounds, make sure to add these can’t-miss events to your calendar. Our festival fits are officially loading.
29Rooms: The Lunar Lounge
When: April 12-13
Don’t call it a comeback, but rather the re-introduction of your favorite event. Refinery29’s iconic 29Rooms — an IRL immersive art space — is back after a several-years hiatus, and it's kicking off in the desert. Taking place over Weekend 1, the Lunar Lounge combines beauty, art, and wellness, and is your pre-festival pit stop to recharge, hang out, and fully immerse yourself in the latest cosmic vision from Refinery29. We might be a bit biased, but this invite-only hang is sure to be one of the best events of the fest. Sixty lucky R29 readers already snagged tickets to the Lunar Lounge, but 29Rooms will be popping up throughout the year so keep an eye out for future deets.
Framework In The Desert
When: April 11-13
If you’re looking for the true Coachella festival experience without actually setting foot on the festival grounds, this is the party for you. Hosted by Framework, a music company that also curates Coachella’s Yuma Tent (known for electronic music), this afterparty is a three-night-long EDM extravaganza. This year’s music lineup includes sets from deadmau5, Alesso, and Mau P, who will be performing on the Long Feng Art Car, a futuristic vehicle often seen at Burning Man (seriously, you have to check out this car). You can buy tickets here.
Revolve Fest
When: April 12
We know what you’re thinking… that Revolve Fest? Three years after the festival was put on the map for less-than-great reasons (that year’s festivalgoers described it as akin to 2017’s Fyre Fest…), the hit event has fully recovered and is back to being a must-visit. Put on by the popular online fashion retailer, this year’s annual event will take place on Saturday, April 12 from 2-7 p.m. While the lineup for this year’s event has yet to be released, you can bet it’s going to be A+ based off of past performers like Post Malone, SZA, and Migos. Alongside beats to bop to, the festival also has tons of pop-up vendors, great food, and, of course, its infamous carousel swing (the first stop for your photo opp). Take your friends and keep your eyes peeled for one of the many celebs who are sure to stop by — Timmy C! Hailey Bieber! Kendall Jenner! You can enter to win tickets here.
Gallery Desert House
When: April 11-13 (Weekend 1) and April 25-27 (Weekend 2)
Taking over Indio, California for both weekends of the festival, Gallery Desert House — which has popped up for SXSW, Art Basel, and last year’s Coachella — is the answer to the house party of your dreams. Hosted in one of the desert’s luxe estates, the group hosts a variety of events and parties across the weekend, and provides eventgoers with brand activations, food, cocktails, and much more. Hosted by publishing group Gallery Media Company, it’s the place for anyone who’s into the latest in culture, fashion, and entertainment. Interested in going? You can RSVP here.
Goldenvoice Surf Club
When: April 12-13 (Weekend 1) and April 19-20 (Weekend 2)
You may be far from the beach, but this is the true California OOO experience. For those who are looking for a more lowkey (and more affordable) answer to festival season, the Goldenvoice Surf Club is the stop for you. With options to purchase single-day passes from $49, eventgoers can take in a meticulously curated music lineup featuring sets from Polo & Pan, Rico Nasty, and Eli Brown. Taking place at the historic Palm Springs Surf Club, concertgoers can also lounge poolside, snacking on some delicious eats, thirst-quenching drinks, and even grab a surf lesson in the wave pool. Buy your tickets here.
818 Outpost
When: April 11
Coming back to Indio for its fourth year, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Outpost, sponsored by her tequila brand, is quickly becoming one of the top off-site parties of Coachella weekend. This year will feature a performance from DJ PEE.WEE (also known as Grammy Award winner Anderson.Paak), and will include goodies from brands Rhode, Sprinter Vodka Soda, and Lemme (so essentially all of Jenner’s besties). The ticket giveaway is officially closed, but you can still get the 818 experience with its special festival merch drop. At least you can rock a cutie tee all summer long.
Festival Weekend Poolside at the Ace Hotel Palm Springs
When: April 12-13 (Weekend 1) and April 19-20 (Weekend 2)
If you’re looking for a chic home base to set up for festival weekend, the Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs is a great option. The hotel will be hosting music sets throughout both weekends, and both hotel guests as well as day pass holders can lounge by the pool between Coachella sets or leave the fest and kick off their evening at one of the city’s coolest spots. Not planning on checking into the Ace? No worries, you can buy a day pass here.
