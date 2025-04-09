13 Must-See Festivals For Every Music Genre Lover

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, we’re not talking about the winter holidays, or — in the words of Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose — awards season. We’re talking about festival season. With spring and summer comes the annual pilgrimage to various locales across the country for glamping, good eats, and the pure bliss that can only come from screaming your lungs out to “Espresso” live.
From Coachella's desert vibes to the electric EDC and the muddy Glastonbury, if there’s a music genre you’re drawn to, chances are there’s the perfect festival for you (and the perfect setting for your impeccably planned festival fit). Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for 2025.
Coachella
When: April 11-13 (Weekend 1); April 18-20 (Weekend 2)
Where: Indio, California
What would festival season be without Coachella? The unofficial kickoff to festival season has everything you could want: the buzziest lineups (who could forget Harry Styles and the Shania Twain dueting in 2022?), fun festival fits, art installations, camping, and a party for pretty much any taste, all while surrounded by the beauty and serenity of the Indio Valley desert. This year’s headliners include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Green Day, with a special performance from Travis Scott. But we’re also eyeing Missy Elliott, FKA Twigs, Hanumankind, and JENNIE. The 2025 festival is guaranteed to be one you won’t want to miss.
29Rooms is back and we’re going to Palm Springs. To celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re bringing the iconic 29Rooms experience to Coachella with the ultimate pre-festival pitstop: Lunar Lounge, a fully immersive experience where beauty, art, and wellness collide. Stay tuned for more stops this year.
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
When: April 24-May 4
Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
As one of the country’s longest running music festivals, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival celebrates jazz, rock and roll, and the blues. Perfect for the concertgoer who likes to take in some (or in this case ample) history and local culture with their tunes, this festival takes place in the heart of Louisiana’s cultural hub, home to delicious Creole cuisine and vibrant nightlife, and proves that there’s way more to New Orleans than just Mardi Gras. Despite its jazz roots, the festival draws big name headliners from other genres. This year there’s country star Kacey Musgraves, rap sensation Lil Wayne & The Roots, and Pearl Jam. Which means there’s something for literally everyone.
Electric Daisy Carnival
When: May 16-18
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Heaven for ravers of all kinds, Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC as it’s affectionately known, is known for celebrating all the subgenres of electronic music. This year's event brings together more than a hundred DJs, from OGs like Tiësto and Armin Van Buuren to rising stars like Dom Dolla and a highly anticipated B2B set from Illenium and Slander. Since coming to Las Vegas in 2011, the event has only gotten bigger and more over the top with elaborate pyrotechnics and performers to become the ultimate rave in the US. Each stage is meant to showcase a different type of technology or celebrate a distinct aspect of nature, like the kineticFIELD stage, which has resembled everything from a crystal village surrounded by owls to a technicolor mega-cathedral befit Sin City. It’s truly an immersive experience and one you have to be there to really experience.
BottleRock
When: May 23-25
Where: Napa Valley, California
What’s better than listening to some of your favorite musicians perform their hits IRL? Doing so with a big, sparkling glass of Napa Valley wine. Taking place in California’s prestigious wine country, BottleRock isn’t just for vino lovers. There’s something for every taste, with wine cabanas, a beer garden (named the Beer Bend), as well as tequila and cocktail bars. And in addition to music from Green Day, Noah Kahan, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Hudson (yes, that Kate Hudson, who released her first album Glorious in May 2024), BottleRock also boasts a spa for eventgoers to book massages, recharge, and shop, and the popular Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage that features celeb chefs cooking and just all around having a great time.
La Onda
When: May 31- June 1
Where: Napa Valley, California
The sister-festival to BottleRock, and taking place the weekend after, La Onda is the largest Latin music festival in Northern California. Situated among the breathtaking beauty of Napa Valley, this year’s lineup features two days of performances from some of the big names in Latin music, like Pepe Aguilar and Carin Léon, as well as DJ sets into the evening. If this festival isn’t on your radar yet, it definitely should be.
CMA Fest
When: June 5-8
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
CMA Fest aka the largest and longest-running country music festival is the ultimate destination for any cowboy hat and cowboy boot-wearing fan. In its 52nd year, the annual festival has a ton of history, and there are plenty of pass and ticket options for accessing the event's seven stages so you can really customize your festival experience. This year's lineup features dozens of artists across the country music spectrum, but notable ones to highlight are Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Ella Langley, Tanner Adell. Attending is also for a good cause: A portion of ticket proceeds goes toward the CMA Foundation which aims to give children access to quality music education. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes though! All the CMA Fest fun covers two square miles.
The Governer’s Ball
When: June 6-8
Where: New York City, New York
In the heart of one of the greatest cities in the country, NYC’s Gov Ball — as it’s affectionately known — annually brings some of the biggest names in music to the Big Apple. While many music festivals boast camping and nature as the draw, Gov Ball offers visitors the best of both worlds, a music festival *and* a chance to explore the oft overlooked Governors Island, just off of Manhattan (plus, you can always head upstate to the Catskills post-fest for some R&R in the great outdoors). This year’s lineup is, as always, stacked, with Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier and Glass Animals headlining.
Bonnaroo
When: June 12-15
Where: Manchester, Tennessee
This year's Bonnaroo includes a wide variety of artists across all genres: Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Luke Combs, John Summit, and Tyler, The Creator. But for the music lover who likes an activity or two alongside her listening experience, Bonnaroo is much more than just a music festival. The fest also features a Roo Run, a creative 5km run around the farm that prioritizes joy and fun; Yoga-Roo, free yoga and wellness classes; and Soberroo, a sober-specific space for those who want to enjoy Bonnaroo substance-free. Taking place on a farm in Manchester, Tennessee, Bonnaroo is one of a growing number of festivals that are focusing on sustainability; Planet Roo is a haven for sustainability, wellness, and global awareness.
Glastonbury
When: June 25-29
Where: Pillton, Somerset, England
Chances are if you think of Glastonbury, England’s largest music festival, there are a few distinct images that come to mind: socialite Alexa Chung in shorts and wellies, and lots and lots of mud — all staples of the popular festival. This year’s five-day musical escape to the English countryside will feature headliners The 1975, Neil Young, Doechii, and Olivia Rodrigo, among many other big names. For those who are willing to travel abroad for their festival experience, this one is for you. Just make sure to pack your rain gear!
ESSENCE Festival of Culture
When: July 4-6
Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
Held over Fourth of July weekend for the past 30 years, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture (or ESSENCE Fest, for short) brings together the biggest names in hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk, and gospel while celebrating the namesake magazine that has honored Black culture for more than half a century. This year's lineup is still TBD, but if 2024 is any indicator (Janet Jackson, T-Pain, Usher, and Victoria Monét were just some of the talent who performed), you already know ESSENCE Fest is going to deliver and then some. Tickets are on sale now.
Newport Folk Fest
When: July 25-27
Where: Newport, Rhode Island
You don’t have to be an OG Bob Dylan or Joan Baez fan to enjoy the historic Newport Folk Fest. Founded in 1959, the fest has been a site for many historic music moments, including Dylan’s controversial move to electric in 1965. For anyone who’s looking to be a part of music history, while also swaying along to some of the best and brightest in folk, around the mouth of Newport Harbor (heaven!), then this is the stop for you. And this year’s lineup is the perfect mix of established and new talent. Taking the stage this year are acts Julien Baker & Torres, Iron & Wine, Margo Price, and Michael Kiwanuka, with more artist announcements to come. As a bonus, the Folk Festival works with Newport Festival Foundation to support music education and local artists.
Lollapalooza
When: July 31- August 3
Where: Chicago, Illinois
One of the most popular music fests in the country, it only makes sense that Lollapalooza would be on this list, and the next location to tick off your personal bucket list. With massive lineups that meet every music listener where they’re at — and with the musicians they know and love — this year is bringing acts including Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Rocky, Luke Combs, and Gracie Abrams to the Windy City.
Outside Lands
When: August 8-10
Where: San Francisco, CA
Taking place in the historic Golden Gate Park, just a stone's throw from the iconic bridge, Outside Lands allows you to experience some of your fave musicians in arguably one of the most unique and diverse cities in the world. The lineup is TBD, but there's still plenty to be excited for. Our favorite element of Outside Lands has to be its own City Hall, where attendees can have one-of-a-kind wedding or recommitment ceremonies all weekend. It may not be Ross and Rachel getting hitched in Vegas, but we’d argue it’s the next best thing.
