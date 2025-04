The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In April

Season 2 of The Last Of Us is set five years after the Season 1 finale — which, if you don’t remember, sees Joel kill many people to prevent them from performing a deadly brain surgery on Ellie in search of a cure for the infection, then lie to his surrogate daughter about his actions. In the time since, distance has grown between the pair in Wyoming, where they’ve been living with Joel’s brother (Gabriel Luna) — until they’re pulled back into the fight for humanity’s survival. This season also starts adapting the popular sequel game, The Last of Us Part II, and is pulling in some major talent to help tell the story: Catherine O’Hara , Jeffrey Wright, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced , and Kaitlyn Dever are among the new faces joining the cast. The only question? Which one of them will leave as big of a mark as notable Season 1 guest stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett