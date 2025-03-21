Paradise Is A Hit Because Sterling K. Brown Is The Hero TV Needs

Paradise is for the real TV lovers,who love getting to know characters over multiple episodes, who live for episodes that make us cry, who have missed TV that makes us feel, and that gave us water cooler moments we can obsess over together.
Often, these big prestigious shows either exclude Black women or treat them as afterthoughts, but in Paradise, characters that could be one-dimensional(the mistress, the wife, the daughter)have depth and nuance.
• The Residence on Netflix is very good, and so is this mini Orange Is The New Black reunion. Never forget these women built Netflix.
• With, Love Meghan is boring, unrelatable (as it should be!), soothing, and good. None of those things are mutually exclusive. This essay by one of my fave writers, Alanna Bennett, is the best defense of Meghan and the misogynoir she receives I’ve read — and I’m not just saying that because I edited it.
• DOECHII!!!
• Severance is so good. And how the series is handling workplace racial dynamics in Season 2 is even better. To find out exactly how and why Mr. Milchick is the perfect character to portray the intersection of capitalism and race, read this.
• DEI is good. In business. In beauty. In entertainment. But if they are taking away the seats DEI created at tables set up for us to fail anyway, we’re building and buying our own.