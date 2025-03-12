If Your “Women’s-Only” Gym Excludes Trans Women, It’s Not A Safe Space

Can true inclusivity exist in spaces where its inhabitants are built on exclusion of trans people? What does inclusivity even mean when it's been bastardized beyond recognition? The events surrounding The Girls Spot are a reminder that we must question not just who is excluded from spaces, but also who feels comfortable in them. What does it say about our politics if a gym that openly denies the humanity of trans women still attracts widespread support? We are at a crossroads. We are either fighting against the co-opting of feminist language and talking points rooted in politics designating it a movement for all women starting from the bottom up, or we allow it to become a breeding ground for fascism that will eventually fracture under the weight of exclusionary politics.