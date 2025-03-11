Aritzia & Sperry Put A Fresh Spin On The Boat Shoe Trend

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While spring 2024 surprisingly brought us the Clarks Wallabee comeback, spring 2025 is bringing an equally preppy (and unexpected) style: the boat shoe. Then again, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. The “fisherman aesthetic" started trending on TikTok this past January, casting its net as one of the biggest spring trends and putting nautical styles (we swear we’ll stop the puns soon), back into the spotlight. The newest ones you should test the waters with are from a Sperry x Aritzia collaboration.
Sperry, the nostalgic original boat shoe brand founded in 1935, teamed up with Aritzia, the modern “elevated essentials” fashion brand, to reimagine the latter’s iconic boat shoes, re-designing two new styles.
“The boat shoe is more than just a trend — it’s a timeless staple that has defined style for nearly nine decades,” said Sperry’s president Jonathan Frankel in a press release. “This partnership is a perfect fusion of heritage and modernity, bringing fresh versatility to an enduring icon.”
The Sperry x Aritzia Slim Boat has a sleek, narrow toe box and anti-slip outsole (because functional fashion is at the heart of the fisherman trend). It comes in full-grain leather, and is available in brown and light brown colorways.
Meanwhile, the Sperry x Aritzia Authentic Original 2-Eye, which resembles a loafer (also very on trend), features premium leather, rawhide laces, and the brand’s signature “Razor-Cut Wave-Siping” outsole. These are available in brown and tan.
Perhaps the most exciting part is that both these styles can be customized (and we love customization… hello shoe charm trend). They each come with three sets of interchangeable laces, including colorful ones, to make these shoes even more versatile… and spring-ready.
All that’s left to do is reel and hook these styles so you can start sporting them around spring gatherings and boardwalk strolls. The collaboration is available to shop now on Aritzia’s website and select stores. Then, shop them on Sperry’s website on March 25.
