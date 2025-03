There has been a lot said by the media about the return of the “Chloé girl,” whose image is often associated with cool girls of the 2000s like Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung . While that’s still the case — Miller attended the 2024 Met Gala dressed in Chloé with Kamali, while Chung walked the Fall 2025 runway (see top photo) after sitting front row for Kamali’s debut collection — this season, the designer worked on expanding the idea of what it means to be a Chloé girl. Attendees like Jerry Hall (with her daughter Georgia May Jagger) sat in the front row that was shared by Zoey Deutch and Doechii.