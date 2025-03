Why You *Should* Care About The Oscars

Out of 220 individual nominees, 65 women have been nominated for an Oscar this year. That's down slightly from 2024, when there were 75 women nominees making up 32% of the nominee pool. After hours, weeks, months spent color-correcting a scene, laboring over the intricate hem of a costume design, or perfecting the key scene in an original screenplay, these women deserve to be recognized on their special day. Like Shiori Ito, the first Japanese woman director to be nominated in the documentary feature category, whose film Black Box Diaries isn’t even allowed to be shown in her home country. Or Emilia Pérez film editor Juliette Welfling, the only woman in her category this year. Yes, Emilia Pérez’s run toward the Oscars has been marred with controversy from the French director’s depiction of Mexico to star Karla Sofía Gascón’s resurfaced offensive tweets . But film editing is an often invisible line of work, and this year it’s unfortunately made even more invisible by the murmurs on whether Gascón will show up.