Stop Calling Black Actors “DEI Hires.” How The War On Diversity Is Ruining Hollywood

I’ve written before about how the word “woke” has been bastardized, co-opted, and twisted so much it has bent into a slur . The same can be said for “DEI.” Stenberg and Turner-Smith were subjected to people actively rooting for the downfall of their show — so much so that it may have impacted audience turnout (yes, the ratings were low but that’s not the full story) — simply because they dared to act while Black. Francesca Amewudah-Rivers had to spend time in every single one of her interviews post-Romeo & Juliet talking about the backlash instead of getting to focus on what her white counterparts get to discuss, things like her acting craft, or fashion, or chemistry with her co-star. “...You can’t really prepare yourself for that level of exposure. It was really difficult,” Amewudah-Rivers told Glamour. “It happened as we were just about to start rehearsals, and it was ongoing throughout the show, so it affected my whole experience.” Imagine landing your breakout role opposite one of the biggest young actors in the world, and instead of getting to revel in the joy of living your dream, you have to sit in the sorrow of a racist onslaught. "I’m reminded of the Nina Simone quote: ‘The worst thing about that kind of prejudice… is that... it feeds you self-doubt,’” Amewudah-Rivers continued. “It’s a constant battle of not feeling good enough, especially being in that room opposite Tom [Holland]. Already, I was feeling incredibly insecure.”