Doechii, Janelle Monae, T-Pain & More. Inside Super Bowl LIX’s Weekend Parties

During the live demo, Younger made banana bread french toast with bananas foster and her other recipes (BBQ wings inspired by the Chiefs and Philly cheesesteak egg rolls inspired by the Eagles) were passed around to guests. I loved Younger’s energy and kindness throughout the event, taking questions from fans live about her favourite New Orleans food (she’d only tried beignets in the city so far) and who she was cheering for (she said neither, but leaning towards the Eagles). “My favorite thing about Super Bowl weekend is just seeing all the fans. Even though my team and [my husband] Antoine’s team didn’t get to the Super Bowl, I just love seeing everyone come out for the love of football.” Another thing Tini loves is getting to meet her fans who started cooking because of her. “All I want to do is get people cooking and making really good food. I’ve had a lot of people say they became a chef or joined culinary school because of me and because of the love of cooking that I helped them find. It’s very inspiring.” At just 23, Younger is already inspiring us all.