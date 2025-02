Doechii, Janelle Monae, T-Pain & More. Inside Super Bowl LIX’s Weekend Parties

It’s fitting that the Super Bowl happens during awards season because it does feel like the artists, creators, and celebrities who show up to the big game are ones you have all had pretty big years. The roster of talent who show up and show out are meant to do one thing: hype you up for the biggest battle of the best in the NFL. If you love football like I do, and your two favorite teams are the Chiefs and the Eagles (it was a tough decision, but I was bleeding green all weekend. Go Birds!), last night was the matchup you’d been waiting for. Sure, a blowout wasn’t at all what we were expecting, and a closer game would have been fun to watch, but the thing about the Super Bowl is that it isn’t just about the football (I know some of y’all just tuned in for the Kendrick Lamar concert; I still haven’t caught my breath from that halftime performance). So when Verizon invited me for the second year in a row to tag along to their four-day activation (they set up their iconic House of Verizon, the premier Super Bowl destination in New Orleans for sports, fashion, music, and culture in the midst of the madness), I knew I had to be there. Not only did Verizon provide service stronger than Hurts’ arm inside Caesars Superdome stadium so we could all post our reactions live, they were a strong presence throughout the weekend with informative panels, live demos, and yes, parties on parties on parties.