Was it a communal need? Was it an escapist response to the current political climate, one that seems to be anti-education? Was it sheer luck? Regardless of the reason behind her newfound virality, Dr. Barlow didn’t hesitate to reveal her initial uncertainty about her sudden success. “At first, I thought it was kind of funny,” she joked. “But as more and more people started to interact [with the video], I realized, ‘Oh, they think I’m teaching a course,’ and I was horrified,” she continued. In return, Dr. Barlow set her TikTok account to private with plans of deleting the page — until something within her shifted, driving her to reconsider.