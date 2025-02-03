Beyoncé Finally Won Album Of The Year At The Grammys & We’re Just As Shocked As She Was

I'm screaming at Beyoncé's reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Country Album. queen!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BArMrfQG4q— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025
Yes, this justice was for 4, for self-titled, for Lemonade, for Renaissance, for all of us who have been in the trenches fighting for our lives screaming about the genius of Beyoncé like apostles spreading the gospel. But it’s also for Cowboy Carter, the rightful album of the year. Period.
Beyonce has obviously long surpassed the need for Grammy validation. But this was about addressing the equation the other way around: in order for the rest of us to take the Grammys seriously, they had to fix their poor standing with the greatest working pop artist of our time.— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) February 3, 2025
So now that there is a diverse voting population, the Grammys finally got it right. It’s almost as if diversity, equity, and inclusion make things more fair.
Beyoncé winning Album of the Year brought me a mix of emotions: relief, vindication, and ultimately, so much joy. It instilled a sense of ultimately meaningless hope and belief in the shiny veneer Black excellence that I haven’t felt since the Obama era. But this isn’t just about Beyoncé. We keep coming back to the idea that Black artists need to divest from award shows and institutions that uphold an industry that continues to reinforce structural oppression with each celebration of white elitism.