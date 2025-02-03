Beyoncé Finally Won Album Of The Year At The Grammys & We’re Just As Shocked As She Was

If these awarding bodies finally start getting it right and acknowledging Black artists for their worth, does the entire industry shift? Does Beyoncé winning Album of the Year help emerging Black artists get more radio play, or record deals that come with healthcare, or even the playing field in a landscape that disregards and disrespects Black women? Sure, it could — if this signals an overhaul not just in the Recording Academy but across the music industry — but if history is any indication, we might be clinging on to this moment of joy for a couple more decades. I hope I’m wrong. I was wrong last night and I have never been more excited to eat my words and replace my cynicism with buoyant idealism. The problem is we’ve been here before. And we know placing your worth on waiting to be “seen” by institutions is always futile. I know what you’re thinking: damn, just be happy for Bey! Can’t we just have this nice moment? Who hurt you? We can, I am very happy, and the answer is the Recording Academy, over and over. So while I can acknowledge that they finally fixed their faces and stopped playing in Beyoncé’s, our memories are long and the bare minimum is just that. The Grammys finally gave Beyoncé Album of the Year but they also owe her an apology and a thank you.