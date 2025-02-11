Paris Hilton’s Motorola Razr+ Collab Is The Latest Y2K Revival We Want, No, Need

Paris Hilton is proving the 2000s never left. Fresh off pairing up again with her Simple Life costar and BFF Nicole Richie, the pop culture icon is reuniting with one of the signature cell phones of the Y2K era: the Motorola Razr. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Hilton, who helped launch the first pink Razr in 2005. “I've always thought of the Motorola Razr as the most iconic phone so to be now having my own Paris Hilton one is just so epic.”
The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton edition comes with the smartphone in a new Paris Pink shade and accessories like a vegan leather case, two wrist strap options, and, of course, a ‘That’s hot’ engraving on the phone’s spine. Inside the phone, there are exclusive ringtones and sounds including Hilton’s spin on the phone’s tagline “Hello Moto” and her single “BBA” (short for “Bad Bitch Academy”) from her second studio album Infinite Icon — “because every bad bitch needs to have this new Motorola Razr,” she tells me. The limited edition collection is available for $1,199.99 starting on February 13.
Once an LA socialite subjected to the mercies of tabloids and paparazzi, Hilton has since transcended to be a pop culture icon both reminiscent of the uninhibited, social media-free era she defined (who else can rightfully claim they invented the modern selfie?) but also a marker of reinvention as she’s since forged a path as a youth advocate testifying at Congress and solidified her place as a DJ and music artist. Ahead, Hilton talks about the nostalgic collaboration, her thoughts on the Y2K fashion revival, and the resilience of LA after January’s devastating wildfires.
Refinery29: Talk to me about the collaboration between you and Motorola for their new Razr+. How did it come together?
Paris Hilton: I have been a huge fan of Motorola for over 20 years. I actually launched their first pink Motorola Razr back when they launched it in [2005] so it's been amazing to partner with them to create this Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton edition. This is a dream come true
I mentioned your collab to folks at Refinery29, and we were all buzzing because it really took us down memory lane. As someone who not only lived but defined the Y2K era, what do you think about today's 2000s trends revival?
The 2000s were the most fun times in fashion, nightlife, and just everything. It was the most fun and iconic and exciting era, and I love that I am the blueprint for it. Everyone is always saying, ‘Paris, you invented Y2K fashion. You're the queen.’ So that always makes me feel really happy to see how ahead of my time I was and just to see so many people recreating my looks or just my catchphrases or things that I do. That's why I was also so excited for this collab because it makes so much sense. When I think of a phone, I think of the pink Razr and now having my own is just so sick.
What's one thing that today's young generation should understand about the 2000s that perhaps they might not since they didn't really live it?
It was such a different time because everybody was just very free and there wasn't the social media platforms that we have now. Like, with nightlife and everything. I feel like it will never be like that again.
We’ve seen the return of ballet flats, the Juicy Couture tracksuits, and low-rise jeans. What's another Y2K fashion trend that you think deserves a comeback?
I like everything coming back. I'm really obsessed with anything that's sparkly. I love just covering things in Swarovski crystals. The butterfly hair clips, I'm obsessed with still. They're so cute. Of course the low-rise jeans are so cute. In the 2000s, I used to wear these shoes — they were like tennis shoes that had the wheels pop out — those were so much fun. I think those need to come back because I would totally rock them again.
Fashion and function!
Yes, so much fun. Nicole [Richie] and I used to always wear them to the club and anytime a corny guy would try to hit on us or talk to us, we would just immediately skate away. So it was an easy way to get away from people that you don't want to talk to.
I want to shift gears a bit. I have to admit, I came to Paris In Love late, but I devoured Seasons 1 and 2 in like three days and I cried during the episode when you spoke at Congress. You've confirmed Season 3 is coming. What can you share about what we can expect to see?
Oh, thank you. I'm so happy that you loved it. It's so much fun doing the show and just with the kids, and going back and forth to DC has been so meaningful. I'm so proud to have passed federal legislation and I'm going to continue to do my work out there. I am always shooting everything in my life so people love that.
Another gear shift here. The Los Angeles wildfires were so devastating and I know you lost your Malibu home. First, I'm so sorry for that, for you. At the same time, it's been really incredible to see our city come together and support each other. What message do you have for Angelenos who have been impacted and for all of us who are still trying to make sense of this tragedy?
It's just been so heartbreaking and devastating to see so many people losing their homes and everything they own and their pets and family members. I've grown up in this town my entire life, so I'm doing everything I can to support. We've raised over $1 million for our aid relief, and I’ve just been going and donating time over at the Pasadena Humane Society with the animals. And Baby2Baby, they do such incredible work. The silver lining in this is just to see how resilient the people are here, how much everyone is supporting each other and helping each other out and I think that's been really, in such a scary time, beautiful to see so many people just really looking out for each other.
I think nobody has obviously ever seen anything like this happen here so it's just been horrible. I've been praying that everything will get better soon. This is going to take so much time to rebuild, but we are a resilient town. I know that everyone is going to come back strong because LA is strong.
I’ve got to say, I saw you DJ at an event last year, and girl, I was so entertained and vibing.
Oh, love you, honey. Thank you so much. That means so much to me. That was so much fun. I love performing and that was a sick party. So I'm glad that you were there to sliv with me.
Yes, always slivving.
Loves it.
This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.
