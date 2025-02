Black Ownership Is The Future Beyond DEI. These Are The Black Leaders Taking Matters Into Their Own Hands

Through their curated healing spaces for Black leaders and culturally informed mental health interventions, Black Space HQ is building a world where Black people do not have to sacrifice their mental health, authenticity, or dignity to thrive in corporate spaces, entrepreneurship, or leadership. This holistic support is more needed than ever as Black leaders are becoming burnt out by the status quo. “Black women in particular have become fed up by companies not providing products or services based on our specific needs,” says Rachel Noerdlinger. Noerdlinger is the first Black female equity partner at a global consulting firm and has seen this play out up close in her day-to-day work as a crisis manager and brand strategist. “I fought for this when I advised the Fearless Fund during the lawsuit they faced,” says Noerdlinger. “These Black women deserve their shot at the American Dream.” Though we have experienced many setbacks, Noerdlinger has witnessed the DEI rollbacks motivate Black Americans to fight back with their dollars. “There’s real momentum in Black America to use their buying power —which is expected to reach $1.98 trillion this year — to take a stand and I think that’s incredibly powerful.”