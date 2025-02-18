As DEI Rollbacks Hit The Beauty Industry, Which Brands Are Still Committed To Diversity?

On Instagram, Talabi contends that the “greatest progress” for Black-owned businesses has always come from within the Black community itself, rather than from external corporations. In response to Brown's Instagram post, Süprmarkt, a Black-owned organic and vegan grocery store in Los Angeles, agrees, commenting, “If we want liberation we have to create it. This includes establishing infrastructure, supply chains, distribution, etc. It is super easy to get upset and shift from one retailer or another but very few people want to roll up their sleeves and create solutions which take lifetimes of work. We’re in this position because we have almost zero ownership across all the verticals we consume the most.”