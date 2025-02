I’m A Black Woman Working In DEI & Here’s What It’s Really Like

I, like so many Black women in high-ranking corporate DEI positions, experienced “the glass cliff” phenomenon when I was elevated to a head DEI role in 2021. While people are familiar with “ the glass ceiling ” framework, which speaks to the systemic factors (like implicit bias) that keeps talent from leveling up their rank. “The glass cliff” takes corporate gate-keeping a step further by elevating women to positions of power in moments of crisis in which they are set up to fail, slowly whittling down their authority. In my role, I found myself struggling to be as effective as I wanted to be due to lack of resources and undefined expectations of what success in my position would look like. The resource drain went so far that I eventually lost every direct report in my headcount. In retrospect, the surge of DEI roles and leadership positions that came with 2020’s protests weren’t designed for long-term impact, but were instead reactive and symbolic. So I started to rethink what leadership looked like on my own terms.