These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In February

February may be the shortest month, but it’s stacked with new and old TV and movies coming to Netflix and there is something for everyone — no matter your relationship status.
Need a flick to stream for your Galentine’s Day party? Check out the upcoming raunchy rom-com Kinda Pregnant. For my non-romance girlies that prefer a more twisty watch, a slew of thrillers are expected to arrive on the streamer, including the long-awaited drama Apple Cider Vinegar that takes a book out of Inventing Anna. You also have the political thriller Zero Day which reunites Friday Night Lights co-stars Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons and features Robert De Niro in his TV debut (yes, *the* Robert De Niro is officially coming to the TV screen).
Perhaps, the most anticipated watch this February is Season 8 of Love Is Blind. After the disastrous Season 7, I’m excited to see how Minneapolis (where this season is based) holds up to DC considering the Midwestern city ranks as one of the best places for singles to find love. And from the newly released pics and descriptions of the cast, Season 8 looks to be a major improvement over its predecessor. That is, less drama and more yearning, love confessions, and happy ever afters.
Speaking of love, Netflix is adding several romantic oldies to its already robust catalog and it's always nice to do a solid rewatch so we're including some of our faves here too. Time to grab a warm cup of cocoa and a snuggly blanket because this February we’re staying indoors and streaming all month long.
Kinda Pregnant
This may be an unpopular opinion, but I think February is the best month for comedies. Everyone says romance, but seeing two people falling in love over and over again (especially when you’re single!) can be so blah. That’s why I’m watching all of the best comedies this month, starting with dramedy Kinda Pregnant.
Directed by comedic legend Tyler Spindel, whose mind created Father Of The Year and The Out-Laws, and starring comedic queen Amy Schumer, Kinda Pregnant follows Lainey, a recently single teacher who dreams of becoming a mother. When her bestie announces she’s expecting, Lainey decides to fake being pregnant instead of, I don’t know, going to therapy like us normal folk.
If you thought things couldn’t get weirder, you’re wrong. Because Lainey soon meets the man of her dreams (Will Forte), and she can’t exactly explain why she’s faking a pregnancy without scaring him off. Plus she kinda loves the attention of being doted on a little too much to come clean. Is this a recipe for disaster? Yep. Am I still watching it anyway? Of course.
When: February 5
Watch if you like: Bridesmaids, Plan B, Knocked Up
Apple Cider Vinegar
I love a good film or TV show where the plots resemble the darkest and weirdest episodes of Black Mirror and Netflix’s newest mini-series, Apple Cider Vinegar, is exactly that except scarier. This six-episode show is based on the true story of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson who faked terminal cancer (yes, cancer). But that was only the start of her treachery. Gibson then claimed she cured her cancer through diet, exercise, and alternative medicine methods and built a multimillion dollar empire off this lie that included a wellness food-based app called The Whole Pantry, a huge Instagram following upwards of 300,000 (this was long before “normal” people i.e. non-celebs ranked in huge followers), and even her own cookbook. While she didn’t serve any jail time, Gibson was convicted, fined more than $1 million in fees, and was forced to sell all her assets.
Apple Cider Vinegar isn’t an exact play-by-play of Gibson’s story; instead, it’s a dramatized version and reimagined through two young wellness influencers named Belle Gibson and Milla Blake (Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey) who build a media empire off of medical scams and fraud. This series has everything you need and more — drama, angst, mystery, and scandal.
When: February 6
Watch if you like: Inventing Anna, The Dropout, Dopesick, The White Lotus, Black Mirror
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3
Cobra Kai is *officially* ending, and I am in tears. It’s been six years of watching Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso battle to own the best dojo, and I still can’t get enough. We millennials and older Gen Zers grew up watching the original Karate Kid and its remake, so it’s kind of bittersweet seeing a 40-year-old story come to a head, even if there are rumors of a potential spinoff coming down the line.
According to the official synopsis, Part 3 starts exactly where Part 2 ended, with the death of Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee). The last five episodes should answer some seasons-long plot holes, like if Danny and Johnny will merge their dojos, the winner of the Sekai Taikai tournament (that is if the tournament continues), and the reveal of Mr. Miyagi’s mysterious past. Co-creator Hayden Schlossberg promised that the series would end on a completed note, telling TV Insider that “all the characters[will] reach their full arcs [and] all the mysteries will get solved.”
It’s a bittersweet farewell, but not a long goodbye. Even though this is the end, we still have a few martial arts dramas coming our way, including a new Karate Kid film that premieres later this year.
When: February 13
Watch if you like: On My Block, Stranger Things, Glow
Love Is Blind Season 8
I’m hoping this upcoming season of Love is Blind can redeem itself because Season 7 was something else (re: a completely effing disaster). From Tyler’s Baby Mama drama to Monica and Stephen’s cheating scandal, the last pod crew proved that love is definitely not blind, at least in the DC metro area. But maybe the singles in the Twin Cities will prove me wrong. I mean, the casting directors are already switching things up age-wise. They’ve seen all the Reddit complaints about “too many young people” because this time we have a h-u-g-e age range, with the oldest single being 43 and the youngest 26. I hate to agree with chronic onliners but I find it refreshing to see more older daters than the same 24-year-olds vying for marriage (supposedly).
Season 8 is filled to the brim with former cheerleaders, nurses, world travelers, and a few self-described Christmas enthusiasts. I guess living in the cold capital of the US means you love the holidays. Outside of these few deets, there’s not that much info to go around. But it is Love is Blind, so you can expect drama — maybe not to the extent as the previous season — tears, laughter, major icks, red flags, and five (on-screen) proposals. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll see a couple or two come out unscathed.
When: February 14
Watch if you like: The Ultimatum, The Bachelor Franchise, Love Island
Zero Day
Political dramas aren’t really my go-to but I love me some Robert De Niro, who is a total zaddy if I might add. In limited series Zero Day, De Niro makes his TV and executive producer debut as former US President George Mullen who is pulled out of retirement to save the world because apparently the current commander-in-chief can’t do the job. This is Hollywood though so De Niro’s character isn’t battling combative legislators or a downward economy but instead a mysterious group of hackers behind a major cyberattack that killed thousands of people. Mullen must work with the Zero Day Commission to find the perpetrators before they throw the world into chaos again. A hard job made even harder with all the conspiracies and misinformation coming his way. If you like conspiracy theories and listening to unsolved crime podcasts (Crime Junkie is my fave), you’ll love this new series.
Plus, you know you’re in for a good show when you have an all-star-studded cast featuring legends Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, and Angela Bassett.
When: February 20
Watch if you like: House of Cards, Scandal, The Ideas of March
Running Point
Remember when I said I’m watching comedies all February? That includes TV shows like Running Point. Honestly, it’s been a while since a show has caught my interest — I’m a victim of choice paralysis, so I can never decide on a series to watch. However, this Mindy Kaling-created sitcom is an automatic stream in my book because 1) everything Kaling touches, from Never Have I Ever to The Sex Lives of College Girls, is gold, and 2) Kate Hudson stars. No explanation needed.
The plot doesn’t sound half-bad, either. In fact, Running Point fuses Balls and Ted Lasso but with less angsty and more laugh tracks. The comedy follows former party girl-turned-executive Isla Gordon (Hudson) who acquires ownership of her family’s business, which just so happens to be the most famous NBA team in the league. Everyone is rooting for her to fail, but Isla is nothing if not a winner so she sets out to prove to the skeptical and misogynistic male board, including her own brothers, the team’s chief of staff Ali Lee (Brenda Song), and the larger sports community that she — a woman — can run this team efficiently.
When: February 27
Watch if you like: Bring It On, Ted Lasso, She’s The Man, Cobra Kai
Oldies Also Coming To Netflix In February
Paradise
Queen & Slim
The Wedding Planner
A Different World
Space Jam
