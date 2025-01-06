What Viola Davis has done in Hollywood – the most nominated Black actress ever — is no small feat. And she did it all in the face of an industry that makes it extremely difficult for Black women to break through the barricades it has put up, purposely and perpetually. She overcame, she overachieved, and now she’s reaping the rewards of that hard work. Inspiring isn’t a big enough word. Neither is excellent. In a world that reveres Black excellence over Black humanity, Viola Davis is an easy beacon to reinforce that mindset. But to lump her in with the antiquated notion that you can only be extraordinary to be worthy if you are Black and a woman would be to negate Davis’s evolution, and to ignore the flaws she consistently shows us onscreen, the whole Black women she gives us, some who are not excellent at all, but her portrayals push us forward in a way perfection never could.