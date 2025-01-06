ADVERTISEMENT
Our Favorite Moments From The 2025 Golden Globes Have Us Buzzing

Katherine Singh
Last Updated January 6, 2025, 4:40 AM
It takes a lot to make an awards show stand out. Between hosts that fall flat (and can’t always read a room), a historical lack of diversity in nominees, and showtimes that drag way past our bedtimes, it doesn’t take much for an award show to take us from super excited to snooze fest. Which is why we’re always looking for moments that keep us on our toes and make us feel something, anything! And the 82nd annual Golden Globes, which took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, had plenty of that.
From world class zingers by comedian and host Nikki Glaser, to a surprisingly cute appearance from one of Hollywood’s unlikeliest couples, and plenty of emotional speeches that made us feel warm and fuzzy inside, the night was surprisingly one to remember. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite — and most noteworthy — moments from the show. Prepare to sob. 
Nikki Glaser shows how A+ hosting is done.

Photo: Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images.
To sign up as an awards show host is to sign on for public scrutiny and at least a few less-than-flattering internet memes, and the past few years have seen the Golden Globes bestow the honor on some certified flops. But 2025 definitely wasn’t one of them. Taking the helm at the 82nd annual show was comedian Nikki Glaser — and she absolutely killed it. Glaser is probably best known for stealing the show during Netflix’s recent Tom Brady roast. The self-identitied “first-time Golden Globes loser” has become known for her sharp and timely wit, and as host of Hollywood’s first awards show of the season, she channeled icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in both her monologue and throughout the show.
Glaser was, surprisingly and not in line with many of her predecessors, actually funny. The comedian managed to balance the fine line between making a critical commentary on Hollywood while also keeping the banter light. From complimenting Timothée Chalamet on his new — and wispy — goatee, to calling out rapper Diddy’s recent arrest and sexual assault allegations, Glaser managed to push boundaries without ruffling too many feathers, which is exactly what’s needed in this setting.
Zoe Saldaña gives a sweet shoutout to her Emilia Pérez co-stars.

Photo: Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images.
The 82nd annual Golden Globes started strong thanks to actress Zoe Saldaña’s emotional acceptance speech. Taking home the award for best supporting actress in a movie for her role in Emilia Pérez, a tearful Saldaña thanked fellow nominees and castmates Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón, speaking to the trio’s sisterhood and continued support of one another. “I know that [this is] a competition,” Saldaña said, “but all that I have witnessed is just us showing up for each other and celebrating each other, and it’s just so beautiful.” In addition to Saldaña’s win, Emilia Pérez also won the award for best motion picture musical or comedy. 
Demi Moore wins her first award EVER in 45 years.

Photo: Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images.
In one of the most heartwarming moments of the night, The Substance star Demi Moore won best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical (the first acting award in her 45-year career!) and made us all cry in the process. The first-time Golden Globe winner shared her experience being viewed as a “popcorn actress” in the industry, a moniker she took to mean that while her movies would be successful at the box office, she could never be acknowledged for her work (aka be taken as a “serious” actress). And this had a devastating impact. “I bought in and I believed that, and that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that this was it,” Moore said. Then, the script for The Substance came across her desk. And the rest is, of course, Golden Globes history.
Talking about the impact the film had on her life, Moore imparted words of advice: That while we’ll never be “enough,” “you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick. So today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something that I love and being reminded that I do belong.” Tears.
Shōgun sweeps as it should.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
If you haven’t watched Shōgun, the FX show’s latest awards show sweep should be enough to convince you to tune in. The first season, which delves into the struggle for power at the start of a civil war in 1600s feudal Japan, took home wins in all four categories it was nominated, including best TV drama, Hiroyuki Sanada for male actor in a TV drama, Anna Sawai for female actor in a TV drama, and Tadanobu Asano for supporting male actor in a TV drama. The wins mark the first for the three actors. Sawai also made history last September as the first actress of Asian descent to win best drama actress at the 2024 Emmys.
Given Hollywood’s historical lack of diversity and tendency to overlook non-English language movies and shows, it’s exciting to see a show predominantly in Japanese and about Japanese culture be recognized and celebrated for the great art it is.
Wicked proved a major point with its win.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

After becoming *the* movie of 2024, Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster musical only took one Golden Globe home to the Emerald City. Despite receiving four nominations, including Best Actress, Supporting Actress, and Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, the film took home only one award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. While any win is something to celebrate, the semi-shutout came as a surprise to many, especially considering the excitement around both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performances.

But, we probably shouldn’t be too surprised. Awards shows aren’t known for giving flowers to blockbuster films, no matter how popular — or good — they may be (ahem, Barbie). Which is exactly why new categories like Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which was introduced in 2024, matter, giving recognition to the movies that speak to the masses and have a cultural impact. It's time for Hollywood to recognize the value of films that are fun, bring joy, and change pop culture, and Wicked proved once again that the industry should rethink how we place value on our favorite works.
Timmy C and Kylie Jenner's rare outing officially makes us stans.

The most surprising moment of the 82nd annual Golden Globes? The fact that it turned us all into #Kymothee stans. Low-key Hollywood couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner proved their love is still going strong and is 100% real, with Jenner attending the awards show in support of her beau. In line with their MO so far, the couple didn’t walk the carpet together. Jenner made a quiet entrance on her own, first appearing next to Chalamet and his A Complete Unknown costars during the opening monologue. And the longtime couple looked so in love. You can’t fake those smiles!
