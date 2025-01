Our Favorite Moments From The 2025 Golden Globes Have Us Buzzing

In one of the most heartwarming moments of the night, The Substance star Demi Moore won best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical (the first acting award in her 45-year career!) and made us all cry in the process. The first-time Golden Globe winner shared her experience being viewed as a “popcorn actress” in the industry, a moniker she took to mean that while her movies would be successful at the box office, she could never be acknowledged for her work (aka be taken as a “serious” actress). And this had a devastating impact. “I bought in and I believed that, and that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that this was it,” Moore said. Then, the script for The Substance came across her desk. And the rest is, of course, Golden Globes history