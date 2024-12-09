Content Warning: This article contains graphic details of sexual assault.
A woman identified as Jane Doe, who previously accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault, has now added Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) to her lawsuit, alleging that she was also assaulted by him at the same party.
In the amended lawsuit filed on Sunday, NBC News reported that the unnamed woman said the assault occurred after she arrived at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. The woman, who initially filed the lawsuit in October against Combs, claims she was 13-years-old when the assault happened.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Upon arriving at the party, the woman says she signed a document she believes was a nondisclosure agreement, according to the report. The lawsuit states that after consuming a drink that she was offered at the party, the woman became "woozy, lightheaded, and felt [like] she needed to lie down." Shortly after finding a bedroom to rest, the document alleges that Jay-Z and Combs entered the room and took turns raping her while an unknown female celebrity watched.
The lawsuit further states that Doe hit Combs in the neck, which stopped him from forcing her to perform oral sex. After the alleged assault, the anonymous accuser "grabbed her clothes" and left the party.
"Combs has been allowed for years to conduct himself in this manner without any consequences," the lawsuit reads, according to USA Today. "He believes he is above the law. He is not. His close friend Shawn Carter has been with Combs during many such instances… Both perpetrators must face justice."
On Sunday evening, Jay-Z released a lengthy statement under his company Roc Nation’s X account denying the allegations and accusing the victim’s Texas-based attorney, Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit, of "fraud" and "blackmail."
“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee," Jay-Z wrote. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
Jay-Z is the first celebrity to be accused of sexual assault allegations in connection with Combs, and more than likely, won't be the last.
”
Jay-Z continued, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?"
After responding to the allegations, Jay-Z's legal team filed a motion Monday morning requesting that the plaintiff reveal her identity. According to TMZ, the documents state that the Brooklyn rapper has built an "impeccable reputation" and has never been accused of or engaged in sexual misconduct.
Over recent months, Buzbee has filed several lawsuits against Combs. Back in October, he held a news conference announcing that 120 individuals reported allegations against the rapper ranging from violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, and sexual abuse of minors.
Prior to Carter's public statement, CNN reported that the plaintiffs' attorneys reached out to his legal team and requested a "mediation to resolve this matter." Instead, the lawsuit claims that Jay-Z responded to the request by "orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment, bullying, and intimidation against Plaintiff's lawyers, their families, employees, and former associates in an attempt to silence Plaintiff from naming Jay-Z herein."
Going on to question Buzbee's integrity as a previous Marine, Jay-Z said in his statement that his heart breaks for his family amid the allegations. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he wrote.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Furthermore, he extended his support to the victims impacted by the public scrutiny and discourse. "My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit," he continued.
“
Debating conspiracy theories and bickering between fandoms shouldn't be the response to victims coming forward about the abuse they've endured.
”
In response, Buzbee took to Instagram, sharing an image of himself serving as the “Weapons Platoon Commander, Alpha Company, First Battalion, Fourth Marines,” accompanied by a caption alleging that he and his family are being harassed. He claims that numerous individuals, including colleagues, associates, and acquaintances, have been contacted in an attempt to discredit him and silence his client.
“Despite a coordinated and aggressive effort that has included harassing my kids, contacting my clients and former clients to encourage them to sue me, contacting my colleagues or former employees asking if I’ve “abused” them, showing up at my current employees’ homes to harass them, filing frivolous cases against me and my law firm, defaming me with outrageous assertions to anyone who will listen, and having mysterious people follow me and my family, I’m still THAT guy."
Buzbee’s caption further stated, “ I won’t be bullied or intimidated. People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed. I also won’t allow anyone to scare my clients into silence.”
Jay-Z is the first celebrity to be accused of sexual assault allegations in connection with Combs, and more than likely, won't be the last. While all eyes are on these two high-profile individuals, it's important not to lose sight of the victims impacted by the continuous discourse. In situations that involve sexual misconduct or domestic violence, the public's response tends to be desensitized to the victims’ claims and insensitive to the gravity of these alleged cruel actions.
Debating conspiracy theories and bickering between fandoms shouldn't be the response to victims coming forward about the abuse they've endured. As the case continues to unfold, it is imperative for people to lead with empathy over conspiracy, and create a space for survivors to continue to come forward with their stories.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT