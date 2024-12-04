The Top 5 Bob Haircut Trends For 2025

Here's the thing about a good haircut: It only takes one photo to spark inspiration. If you're feeling a little lost this winter, we're here to help.
Bob haircuts are particularly fun because if you've been a Refinery29 reader for a while you know, we appreciate the often imperceptible but critical details that make an Italian bob different from a French bob (the former is more cropped to the ears, and the latter is often structural and includes a bang). Here, we're breaking down the top bob trends of the moment — for winter 2025 — in hopes that they might inspire your next appointment. Find our predictions with imagery for you to save and expert styling advice, ahead.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Carved bob
The technique used to create a carved bob gives the hair a very lived-in look, "similar to when you cut hair using a razor," explains hairstylist Amanda Lee. The cut, which is purposefully grown-out with tapered ends, was popular in 2018 and 2019 and is seeing a resurgence. "It's a creative cut based on removing weight and creating layers that provide lift and movement into the hair," explains hairstylist Cassadi Currier.
Flipped bob
Many stylists track the origins of the flipped bob back to the '60s. "It had a very retro feel," explains Lee. "Jackie Kennedy is the first name to come to mind when I think of the flipped bob." There's an innate elegance to this style but it's pretty versatile. The current variation is cut short, maybe slightly asymmetrical, and has some polish. For styling, Lee recommends using a hot brush (like the Mane Medium Hot Brush) to give your hair a good flip on the ends and a smoothing balm (she prefers the Emi Jay Angelstick) to polish any flyaways.
Fluffy bob
A fluffy or "soft-sweeping layered bob" is a modern favorite among stylists. "It's one of my favorite types of bob haircuts," says Currier, "and I love that most of them have a deep-set side part." Lee considers the fluffy bob a modern version of a classic cut. "The fluffy bob is really just a modern take on the classic bob shape, giving it more volume and movement," she says. To style, she recommends a big round brush, a round brush blow dryer, or a round brush attachment (if you're using a Dyson).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Japanese bob
"The Japanese bob is also a chin-length bob that really hugs the curvature of the face," says Currier. "This bob is usually parted in the middle and has gorgeous sweeping layers that go away from the face with blunt ends." The name comes from the country of origin and inspiration. In Japanese hair salons, this is just a short bob. For styling a Japanese bob, Currier recommends using a flat iron and "beveling" sections, curving the hair under. But for the pieces around the face, "you’re going to want to direct the flat iron forward in the opposite direction and sweep backward towards the ear to give a bit of a curved, sweeping look to the fringe," she explains.
Bitchy bob
This bob is fun. It's polished, one-length, and hits right at the corners of the mouth. It has some high-fashion edge and attitude, which is likely why hairstylist Jordan Luger at Jenna Perry Salon in NYC calls it the "bitchy bob." If you're thinking of inching up in 2025, this is a charming way to go about it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT