In Dune: Prophecy, Women Actually Do Run The World

“It's the fact that this is a sci-fi, huge world, but we're honing in on the women, and the women are powerful and they literally run things,” Jade Anouka , who portrays talented acolyte Sister Theodosia, says. “Not only is it women at the top of their game, but it's women helping younger women to step up.” In the series, certain promising disciples like Sister Theodoia and Sister Lila ( Chloe Lea ) are called upon to take on bigger responsibilities as the Sisterhood seeks to fend off threats and cement its position. And even within the Sisterhood, there are diverse relationships, opposing views, and power struggles among not just those in charge, but also the students, some of whom directly question the motivations of their organization and matriarchs. “It’s rare to see a show on such a big scale that goes through these relationships that women have to each other that don't really have anything to do with men, specifically, which I think is really cool,” Chloe Lea says.