The metaphorical “sides” of the aisle are more blurred than our echo chambers would like us to believe and yet we are becoming less capable of understanding we still have more in common than we think. Most Americans are voting from places of fear of what the future may hold for ourselves and our loved ones. Whatever guides that fear can be all-consuming — especially when fascism is knocking at the door. Our fear turns into disdain for anyone misaligned with the calculations we’ve made for our future, particularly when the people who share our identities seemingly vote against their interests. But what if we are assuming too much about one another’s interests? What if we don’t understand each other as well as we think we do?