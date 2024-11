Katie Leung Is Fully In Her Post-Harry Potter Era

The same could be said of Leung . The actress, who at age 13 beat out thousands of girls in an open audition for the role of Cho, shares that while she was grateful for the life-changing opportunity to star in the Harry Potter films, beginning with 2005's Goblet Of Fire, it also made her second guess whether she really wanted to pursue acting as a career — or that she was worthy of taking on new roles. “In my head, I was putting myself in a box, and I thought the only reason why anyone would want to work with me was for [being in Harry Potter],” Leung reflects. “And until I got that out of my head, I just felt a bit stuck. I think many people do when they play iconic roles where people keep bringing it up even though you've done loads of other things. I was really drawn to people actually, who would say to me, ‘Oh, I've watched this thing that you've been in,’ which is not Harry Potter. Suddenly I wanted to be their best friend.”