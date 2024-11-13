Kyle Richards: ‘It’s Actually Not Okay To Talk About Someone’s Sexuality’

There was so much speculation and I was kind of going, ‘What are they even talking about?’ This is not something that would have ever registered in my brain. You’re raised a certain way, or at least for me, just on autopilot, that this is how life is. And [the speculation] did kind of make me go, ‘Hmm, now I'm wondering about that.’ Going through this journey on my own, and while everyone was speculating, I wanted to take that opportunity to talk to my daughters and say, ‘Listen this is where I'm at and this is how I'm feeling and I want to share this with you and I'm just being honest because I want to lead by example and I hope that you know you can always come to me.’ They are my best friends and I was worried they were embarrassed by any speculation. They just want their mom to be happy and they know that they are so loved and they just want to love me back and want me to be happy.