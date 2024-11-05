"I did not know it would be a thing," Serena Page confesses, reflecting on the style and maintenance of her goddess braids that took the Love Island USA villa by storm. The reality star and her best friend JaNa Craig recently joined Refinery29's Unbothered podcast Go Off, Sis during a live recording at Beautycon to spill the tea on their journey from the villa to their burgeoning careers.
As the show's winner, fans were amazed at how Page effortlessly maintained her hair in the humid weather throughout the show's entirety. Her braids weren't just a fashion statement; they were a symbol of community and connection among viewers. A former braider herself, Page didn't anticipate the significant impact her hair would have on viewers until she returned home. She insists that experimenting with different hairstyles and looks is a form of self-expression.
"I simply didn't feel like dealing with a lace for 10 weeks on the show and didn't know what the weather would be like. Braids are the only thing I can upkeep, and I needed something that I could switch up a lot. Before the villa, I had a new hairstyle every two weeks. Now, it's a little more frequent. I express myself through my hair," Page said.
Her passion for hair has ignited her entrepreneurial spirit, leading the reality star to her next big venture: launching a hair care brand in 2025. Tailored specifically to the needs of Black women and their protective styles, the brand aims to revolutionize the industry. It's no secret that our crowns symbolize heritage, as Black hairstyles are deeply rooted in African traditions and have been passed down through generations. Although she kept the specifics under wraps at Beautycon, Page assured fans that the launch is happening soon.
On the other hand, while fans admired Craig's flawless makeup looks, enduring 24-hour filming days in Fiji's heat, it was post-villa that her beauty game truly evolved. The former Love Island USA contestant told co-host Unbothered VP Chelsea Sanders that she's recently embraced blush and opted for more natural-looking lashes.
As the conversation turned to friendship, co-host and Unbothered Global Deputy Director Kathleen Newman Bremang addressed the unfortunate reality of online trolls targeting the beloved "Power Puff Gang" (PPG) - Page, Craig, and Leah Kateb. Despite the negativity, their sisterhood captivated viewers, becoming a fan favorite, often overshadowing the romantic drama.
However, their friendship was put to the ultimate test when online haters targeted Kateb with racist accusations. Page immediately shut down those rumors by defending her friend and highlighting Kateb's unwavering support for both of them. "Leah is more in our corner than anybody," she told the crowd. "She don't play about us. I love Leah, and Leah loves us. She always protects us in any way she can, even if that means utilizing her platform."
When discussing their Love Island USA experience, the duo acknowledged the unfortunate trend of Black women facing early elimination or romantic struggles on reality dating shows. Because of this, they entered the villa with lowered expectations; however, once they connected, they knew their experience would be different in a positive way. And they were right!
Not only did they form a strong bond with each other, but they also found love. Since leaving the island, Page, and partner Kordell Beckham have jointly collaborated with major brands like Spotify, Bumble, Topicals, and Dunkin' Donuts, to name a few. When deciding which brands to collaborate with, Page revealed that she and Beckham ensure that the collaboration aligns with their morals before accepting any offers, ensuring it resonates with their personal brands. Craig, who has also worked with brands like Dunkin Donuts and Agua De Kefir, shared similar sentiments about how she and boyfriend Kenny Rodriguez agree on which partnerships to film together.
Reflecting on their pre-reality TV lives, Craig shared her entrepreneurial journey as a lash business owner, real estate investor, personal trainer, and day trader. Page, a former ASL interpreter, educator, and media planner, encouraged audiences to explore their passions, as they never know where they might lead.
As their influence and popularity grow, Page and Craig are using their platform to inspire the next generation of creators. Recognizing the many challenges Black women face in the industry and in the face of adversity, they encourage aspiring influencers to stay true to themselves and embrace their individuality. Their main advice for rising entrepreneurs and influencers is to approach their endeavors with courage, creativity, and a dedicated commitment to their craft, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and embracing opportunities.
"You've got to be consistent," Craig said. "... You've got to take the risks in life. You only have one life to live. And if you fail, at least when you're 90 years old, you can look back and be proud that you tried rather than live with regret."
By fearlessly stepping onto Love Island USA as two of the few brown-skinned women, Page and Craig challenged the historically negative portrayal of Black women on reality dating shows. Embracing their authentic selves, they set a new standard for future reality TV, proving that Black women can thrive and succeed without settling for less. Unlike most cases, Page and Craig didn't have to choose between leaving with a romantic partner or financial security. They secured both, and we love to see it.