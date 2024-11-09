More League Of Legends Adaptations Are Coming, Says Arcane Co-Creator

As for what League adaptations could be next, Linke says it’s about finding the right projects and the right people to execute them, whether it’s again himself and Arcane co-creator Alex Yee leading or someone else. For what it’s worth, Linke is personally interested in exploring the more whimsical and lighthearted tone that also exists in the gaming franchise. “Things tend to be pretty dark in Arcane,” Linke says. “I think the more artistic, the more abstract [would be fun]. High fantasy stuff is also really fun.”