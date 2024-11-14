Sean “Diddy” Combs Sexual Assault Allegations: A Complete Timeline

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of alleged sexual assault and other serious crimes.
Sean "Diddy" Combs, once a celebrated music mogul, has been involved in a series of serious legal troubles. In September 2024, he was arrested on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. This arrest followed a federal investigation initiated in March 2024 and a lawsuit filed by his former partner, Cassie Ventura, in November 2023.
Combs was a trailblazer in the music industry who helped shape the changing landscape of hip-hop and R&B in the 90s and beyond. Once revered for his business acumen and philanthropic efforts, he now faces allegations of sexual assault, rape, and other heinous crimes. The contrast between his past image and current legal battles shocked many, with the public unable to ignore his alleged bad-boy behavior that spanned decades.
As Combs awaits trial, his case continues to unfold. This timeline provides an overview of key events since his September 2024 arrest.
Combs Denied Bail, Remains in Custody
Since his arrest in September 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied multiple requests for bail. Initially, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky rejected his first bail request to be released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, expressing concerns about his potential risk to the public due to substance abuse and anger issues.
"I don't believe that counsel has the ability to control you, given the very significant concerns I have, particularly because of substance abuse and what seems like anger issues," Tarnofsky told Combs and his lawyers in court, according to USA TODAY.
Subsequently, Combs' legal team proposed a substantial $50 million bail package with strict conditions, including home detention, travel limitations, restrictions on female visitors, surrendered passports from Combs and his six children, and weekly drug testing. However, Judge Andrew L. Carter, initially assigned to the case, upheld the denial. According to PEOPLE, Combs' case was reassigned to Judge Arun Subramanian on October 3 after Carter recused himself.
Marc Agnifilo, a member of Combs' legal team, has since appealed the decision, but the hip-hop mogul remains in federal custody as the appeal process continues.
Combs Placed on Suicide Watch
Following his arrest, Combs was placed on suicide watch while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center. While this is a standard procedure for high-profile detainees, it raised concerns about his well-being. Later, a spokesperson for the rapper assured the public that Combs is "strong, healthy, and focused on his defense. He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth."
Combs Faces 120 New Sexual Assault Allegations
In a shocking development, Combs has been accused of sexual assault by 120 individuals, including minors. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced the allegations during a news conference on October 3, 2024, stating the alleged incidents span over two decades.
Buzbee announced at the press conference that his team had gathered substantial evidence to support these claims, including "pictures, videos, and texts" as evidence for upcoming lawsuits. He revealed that 25 of the alleged victims were minors at the time of the incidents, with the youngest being just 9 years old.
The allegations range from violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, and sexual abuse of minors. "It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure, damn sure, we are right before we do that," he said. "These names will shock you."
Following the allegations, NBC News reported another lawyer on Combs' legal team, Erica Wolff, released a statement vehemently denying the new claims and maintaining the rapper's innocence.
"As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Wolff stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors."
She continued, "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."
Combs Set for May 2025 Trial in Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Case
Combs appeared in a New York courtroom on Thursday, October 10, where Judge Subramanian set a May 5, 2025, trial date for his racketeering and sex trafficking case. The hearing was attended by several of Combs' family members, including his mother and six children: Quincy Brown, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Chance Combs, and the twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs.
Combs' family has publicly expressed their support in the wake of his continuous legal battles. On October 22, Quincy, one of Combs' sons, shared a heartfelt Instagram post addressing the emotional and mental toll on how the allegations and lawsuits have impacted their family.
"The past month has devastated our family," the caption reads. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
This isn't the first time Quincy has spoken out on behalf of their family. In September, he, his brother Christian, and his twin sisters, D'Lila and Jessie, released a joint statement condemning the spread of disinformation about their late mother, Kim Porter, and allegations of an abusive relationship with Combs.
"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," the statement reads. "She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves." The statement continued, "We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories."
More Accusers Come Forward Against Combs
A total of seven individuals, including three women and four men, have filed lawsuits against Combs, alleging a range of offenses, including rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, battery, and false imprisonment. The alleged incidents occurred between 2000 and 2022 at parties hosted by Combs.
One unnamed male accuser claimed to have been drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs at a party in 2022. The accuser, who was 17 at the time, alleged that Combs offered him a drink and promised to help launch his music career.
Another unnamed female accuser alleged that Combs and another man at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000 raped her. She claims she was only 13 when Combs invited her to the after-party, and after consuming a drink, became drowsy and searched for a place to rest.
The lawsuit states that Combs entered the bedroom and was accompanied by an unidentified male and female celebrity. She said both Combs and the unnamed male allegedly raped her while the female associate watched.
Combs' legal team denied the allegations in a statement, saying, "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
MTV's Making the Band Contestants Accuse Combs of Sexual Assault
On Monday, October 28, two new civil lawsuits were filed against Combs by former male contestants of the MTV reality TV show Making the Band. The accusers alleged Combs sexually assaulted them during the audition process and they were both minors when the incidents occurred.
According to the lawsuit, one of the anonymous plaintiffs claimed that Combs drugged him with a soda and sexually assaulted him when he was just 10 years old, by forcing him to perform oral sex. In a different lawsuit, another plaintiff alleged that Combs subjected him to inappropriate lines of questioning and sexual assault during his three-day audition process when he was 17.
He further alleged that Combs forced him to undress on the second day of auditions, perform oral sex, and engage in anal intercourse. The complaint also mentioned that Combs and his bodyguard sexually assaulted him before being eliminated from the competition. Combs' legal team has declined to comment on these latest allegations as well but has maintained that Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.
Combs Stripped of Miami Beach Honor Amid Legal Troubles
Combs has lost another honorary title due to pending lawsuits and ongoing legal battles. On Friday, November 2, TMZ reported that Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner revoked Combs' Key to the City.
On Wednesday, October 30, the decision was made during an in-person hearing where the city commission voted unanimously to strip Combs of the honor. The key was initially awarded to Combs in 2015 for his contributions to the music industry and involvement with the Revolt Music Conference in Miami Beach. Amid his ongoing lawsuits, back in June, city officials also rescinded October 13 as "Sean Diddy Combs Day.”
This marks the second time Combs has been stripped of a ceremonial key. In June, he returned his Key to the City of New York at the request of Mayor Eric Adams, following the resurgence of a 2016 video depicting Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for the latest updates.