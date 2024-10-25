Of Course Issa Rae Is Behind One Of Them Days, The Buddy Comedy We’ve Been Waiting For

Just when we thought Hollywood was running out of fresh ideas, Issa Rae reentered the chat, stepping in with her latest comedic gem, One Of Them Days. Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, this unlikely pairing had fans buzzing since the news broke in April 2024. While One Of Them Days marks SZA's feature film debut, her chemistry with Palmer was previously showcased in 2022 on Saturday Night Live. It was then that fans received a glimpse of the duo's hilarious yet heartwarming onscreen synergy. Now that the trailer is finally here, it's clear that Rae has delivered another winner. Once again, proving why she is a trailblazing force that continues to inspire us all with her authentic storytelling and commitment to elevating diverse Black voices.
Teaming up with Sara Diya Rastogi, Rae is producing the film through her production company, Hoorae. The project features an impressive lineup of producers, including Keke Palmer and her mother, Sharon Palmer, as well as screenwriter Syreeta Singleton, Deniese Davis from ColorCreative, and Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks from Macro Film Studios. The film is directed by the talented Lawrence Lamont.
One Of Them Days follows two broke best friends and roommates, Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), as they scramble to come up with their $1,500 monthly rent after one of their boyfriends swindles them. He takes their money to invest in creating a t-shirt line. With eviction fast approaching, they have just one day to gather the funds. From embarrassing loan attempts to humorous misadventures like SZA electrocuting herself while trying to retrieve a pair of Jordans from a power line, their friendship is put to the ultimate test.
Joining the comedic all-star cast are Katt Williams, Janelle James, and Lil Rel Howery. This lineup alone is enough to make me buy multiple tickets, because I anticipate gut-wrenching laughs and a much-needed escape from reality for at least 90 minutes. Since the trailer's release social media has gone into a frenzy, with fans eagerly anticipating this hilarious action-packed comedy.
Issa Rae giving the girls their own “Friday” style kind of movie. Them eventful ass day movies be lit. Lol And adding Katt Williams was the cherry on top. https://t.co/6N5XUcxVzA— Tina Turtle 🐢 (@tinaturttle) October 24, 2024
However, there will inevitably be some critics who have differing opinions, such as veteran journalist Elliott Wilson. He simply captioned the film's poster on X with “Why?” This raises questions about the double standard – why aren't similar criticisms leveled at male-led bro comedies? Given the overwhelmingly positive reviews, online buzz, and dedicated fan bases of the stars, it's clear that Wilson's perspective is a minority opinion. It's also worth noting that if the genders of the leads were reversed, this discussion likely wouldn't even arise.
There's no denying that Rae has been a groundbreaking voice in Hollywood, crafting narratives that authentically reflect the varied experiences of Black culture. In contrast to many Hollywood productions that often perpetuate stereotypes, Rae consistently challenges the status quo by creating multidimensional characters that genuinely form a connection with fans. Her work through her production company, Hoorae, has played a vital role in pushing the boundaries of representation and providing disenfranchised individuals with a sense of belonging on screen.
Issa Rae's journey to stardom began with the groundbreaking web series Awkward Black Girl on YouTube. Like countless others, the YouTube series was my introduction to Issa Rae, and it was one of the first times that I truly felt seen, heard, and understood. The series quickly gained a dedicated following and offered a refreshing and authentic portrayal of Black womanhood. Unlike the stereotypical depictions often seen in mainstream media, Awkward Black Girl showcased the complexities and nuances of our shared experiences, hitting home with viewers like me who had long felt underrepresented. The series launched Rae's career and paved the way for more diverse and inclusive storytelling in the entertainment industry.
In 2016, Insecure premiered and changed the game with its candid storylines that focused on the complex experiences of everyday life. Throughout its five seasons, the series reflected the ups and downs of adulthood, navigating platonic and romantic relationships, discovering passions late in life, balancing family issues while building a career, micro-aggressions in the workplace, addressing childhood traumas, mental health, and so on. Still, it managed to package those layered themes into hilarious 30-minute episodes that embraced the average person simply trying to get their lives together —one day at a time. Unlike other shows that typically focus on Black struggles, Insecure showed Black life in its everyday form of joy, resilience, frustration, love, awkwardness, and so much more.
And then there was Rap Sh!t, which offered a raw and unflinching look at the music industry, particularly its treatment of women. While the series centered around an aspiring female rap group, it also explored its characters' broader struggles and triumphs. From navigating financial hardships and single motherhood to discovering personal identity, Rap Sh!t resonated on a universal level, demonstrating that its themes were not limited to the world of music.
Time after time, Issa Rae's ability to speak to the audience's experiences on an emotional level has solidified her status as a beloved television figure. Rae's influence is evident in the wave of new shows, such as Amazon Prime's Harlem, Run The World on STARZ, BET's Twenties, and more. Like Insecure, these shows follow a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and friendships as young adults. These series, while not created by Rae, follow a similar formula of young Black women navigating life's challenges.
This shift has empowered emerging talent and creatives by amplifying the visibility of marginalized voices and fostering a more authentic approach to crafting complex characters that center the narratives of historically excluded communities. In addition to pushing the culture forward, Rae’s commitment to ushering in new Black filmmakers makes her a dominating force in Hollywood. Hoorae, bridges the gap for Black creatives by providing them opportunities, access, and, most importantly, funding to ensure their projects reach a global audience. One Of Them Days is a prime example, as she collaborated with diverse and emerging screenwriters to develop the buddy comedy.
Given Rae's track record, there's no doubt that One Of Them Days is set to be another hit. The film's laugh-out-loud humor and entertaining storylines already make it a frontrunner for classic comedy status. Judging by the trailer and social media buzz, fans are clearing their calendars for opening weekend, which will likely be a sell-out when the film hits theaters on Jan. 24, 2024. Don't miss a second of the hilarity. Check out the trailer below.