Although celebrities' personal lives are generally considered separate from their public personas there are many celebrities who engage with their fans by sharing too many intimate details making it difficult for fans to respect boundaries. This is evident with the separate approaches taken by DDG and Bailey, which further highlight the complexities of navigating public breakups in the age of social media. While it’s up to celebrities to stand firm in what they choose to share with the public, at the end of the day, they don’t owe us anything –and we shouldn’t expect them to either. The decision of how to handle a breakup is a personal one, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.