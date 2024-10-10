It’s official – Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., who goes by the stage name DDG, have called it quits. The breakup between Bailey and DDG has sent shockwaves online and ignited a social media frenzy — thanks in large part to a statement announcing the split posted by DDG himself.
After debuting their relationship at the BET Awards in June 2022, the couple became parents one year later with the birth of their baby boy, Halo. While no relationship is perfect, the first-time parents remained somewhat drama-free throughout their nearly two-year relationship. In 2023, the pair cleared up initial break-up rumors after DDG’s ex, Rubi Rose, exposed screenshots of him contacting her. It’s rare for Bailey to speak on fan speculations. In a now-deleted post, Bailey shut down the gossip by telling fans not to “feed into the lies, especially from a third party.”
After DDG and Bailey's unexpected breakup, and the publicity DDG has attracted to it, it begs the question: to what extent do celebrities owe their fans transparency about personal matters? While the reasons for their split remain private, the news has sparked conversations about the delicate balance between celebrity privacy and public expectations and the role of social media in modern relationships. In an age where social media has blurred the lines between personal and public life, fans often feel entitled to know intimate details about their favorite celebrities. But, it is important to remember that celebrities are also individuals who deserve their privacy, especially when it comes to sensitive matters like relationship breakdowns.
While platforms like Instagram and Twitter can be a way to connect with fans and share personal moments, they can also create a sense of pressure to maintain a perfect image. This pressure can make it difficult for couples to navigate challenges privately, leading to public breakups that can be both painful and messy.
Since last week, DDG has been on a breakup press tour that no one asked for (seriously, take us out of the group chat, please).
So although there’s no clear answer to whether celebrities owe their followers breakup statements, I'm a firm believer that fans shouldn’t be entitled to know every intimate detail of a person’s life. Celebrity or not, boundaries need to be established and DDG appears to be doing the complete opposite. Since last week, DDG has been on a breakup press tour that no one asked for (seriously, take us out of the group chat, please).
On Oct. 3, DDG took to Instagram to share the news of their breakup. “After much reflection and heartfelt conversation, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he shared on his Instagram stories. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us.” After DDG made the announcement, fans were skeptical to believe the “She Don’t Play” rapper. After all, he does have a history of trolling fans on the Internet, which makes his credibility questionable.
He continued, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.”
The carefully worded statement released by DDG following his breakup with Bailey is a strategic approach common in celebrity relationships. It's important to keep in mind two reasons that prompt celebrities to release breakup statements. By getting ahead of the story, celebrities can often avoid the negative consequences of a messy public breakup, such as tabloid drama or unwanted media attention. Not to mention, releasing a statement can help to eliminate fan speculation and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.
We saw the latter for Victoria Monét and her ex-boyfriend John Gaines. In a joint statement, the two announced that they were no longer together at the end of September. Their hands were basically forced to clarify why they broke up as infidelity rumors and false accusations of their origin story ran rampant online. Although Monét and Gaines didn’t pinpoint what exactly led to their split, they cleared up fan speculations by emphasizing in their message that there was “no infidelity, toxic behavior, nor drama.” The same goes for ex-lovers Stormzy and Maya Jama. In July, the two released a statement about their uncoupling “for the sake of clarity” after having an on-and-off relationship since 2014.
It seems there is an art to creating a breakup post with fans typically receiving a joint statement where both parties upload the same message on their individual pages. But with Bailey's decision to remain silent following DDG's breakup announcement it is a huge contrast to his public outpouring of emotions. While DDG has been actively talking about the split on his podcast, Bailey has chosen to maintain a low profile, mirroring the approach of her mentor, Beyoncé.
“
It's a common courtesy for ex-partners to avoid discussing their relationship publicly after a breakup but DDG has seemingly ignored this unwritten rule.
”
This silence is likely a conscious choice on Bailey's part. Similar to her decision to keep her pregnancy private until the birth of her son, Halo, it seems very on-brand for Bailey not to share her business online. Her silence may be a way of respecting the privacy of her relationship and protecting her emotional well-being. Whereas DDG's decision to discuss the breakup publicly may be driven by a desire to connect with his fans or create his own narrative. Again, what happens following a breakup is a critical component and DDG is dropping the ball for how he's choosing to handle the situation.
Some fans find it humorous and appreciate his openness, while others seem quite annoyed and believe his continued conversations about the split are unnecessary, especially as he continues without hesitation to open up about their decision to separate on his "No Ordinary Podcast."
During a recent episode, he reflected on his dating experience and explained how a relationship can impact a person's growth. He continued by offering advice that he would've given his 22-year-old self on not committing to a relationship, as he compared it to having a "part-time job" because of the time and effort required. Although his statement didn't appear to be a jab at his former relationship with Bailey, the video's timing made viewers think otherwise. Coincidentally, the podcast episode was released on the day of his breakup announcement.
Just two days later DDG was the center of another post-breakup controversy. This time, he clapped back at media personality Joe Budden for weighing in on his relationship with Bailey.And now, the latest development is DDG’s response to an online user in one of his streams who suggested he either met someone new or is ready to date again. Before the assumption could go any further, he shut it down immediately, claiming that he is not currently dating anyone.
At this point, the constant chatter from DDG deserves a bombastic side-eye. It's a common courtesy for ex-partners to avoid discussing their relationship publicly after a breakup but DDG has seemingly ignored this unwritten rule. His behavior after their separation leads some to speculate, including myself that he’s using their breakup for clout.
However, as mentioned, oversharing on the Internet has become the norm in this digital age. From the countless “day in my life” TikToks to the never-ending life updates on Instagram, scrolling on my social timeline feels more like reading a bulletin than connecting digitally with friends.
There’s no denying, public figures have the right to privacy just like anyone else, including the status of their romantic lives. But let’s be clear, there are exceptions, more so for influencers than celebrities. It’s critical to understand the distinction between the two. Celebrities gain notoriety based on the popularity of their projects and professional achievements. Influencers have built a following by being an expert in a specific niche or sharing their most intimate happenings throughout their daily lives.
For example, take influencer couples such as Kristy Sarah and her husband Desmond Scott or Queen Naija and her beau Clarence White. These duos, among others, have branded themselves as Internet couples and garnered a significant fanbase from regularly recording content that shows glimpses into their daily lives. Because their relationship is a cornerstone of their brand, influencers often feel a sense of obligation to keep their followers informed about its status, especially if the relationship ends. It also just makes sense from a business, personal and public perception standpoint.
Although celebrities' personal lives are generally considered separate from their public personas there are many celebrities who engage with their fans by sharing too many intimate details making it difficult for fans to respect boundaries. This is evident with the separate approaches taken by DDG and Bailey, which further highlight the complexities of navigating public breakups in the age of social media. While it’s up to celebrities to stand firm in what they choose to share with the public, at the end of the day, they don’t owe us anything –and we shouldn’t expect them to either. The decision of how to handle a breakup is a personal one, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.