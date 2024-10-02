All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
After four weeks of runways, presentations, and parties, Spring 2025 Fashion Month wrapped up with Paris Fashion Week. Some of the style trends we previously saw at New York, Milan, and London Fashion Weeks have reasserted their authority and solidified their bid for domination in the new year with a strong presence on the catwalks of Paris, too: bubble skirts, sharp tailoring, and butter yellow. But the fashion capital of the world also made a case for additional styles that we should expect to land in stores six months from now.
With brands ranging from heritage house names like Dior, Chloé, and Louis Vuitton to retail favorites like Isabel Marant, Ganni, and Zimmermann and cool-for-school labels like Vaquera, Undercover, and Ann Demeulemeester, the fashion trends covered just as much ground as well. The arrival of Alessandro Michele at Valentino signified an eccentrically maximalist aesthetic for the brand that, in the last few years, has become known to dedicate its runways to a single color (see: 2022's hot pink). Meanwhile, even after relocating its runway shows to Paris, New York's Peter Do maintains its minimalism in the form of deconstructed suiting.
Ahead, the fashion trends that marked Paris Fashion Week spring 2025 season.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Grandma Chic
There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Michele’s debut for Valentino. And the former Gucci designer delivered with an over-the-top collection featuring eclectic pieces that felt borrowed from your grandmother’s closet. This more-is-more sentiment was also echoed in collections of Saint Laurent, which juxtaposed sharply tailored suits against looks that saw brocade jackets paired with lace-and-ruffle skirts; Dries Van Noten, who mismatched jacquard jackets with snake-print pants and beaded skirts; and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, who styled toile-print pants with a graphic sweatshirt.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Off To The Races
Months after the 2024 Olympics, it seems like sports is still on Paris’ mind. Vaquera featured a racing-inspired tee on its runway on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week. The next day, Dior — which outfitted Lady Gaga and Celine Dion for the Olympics opening ceremony — sent out an evening take on track pants and basketball shorts, as well check-adorned moto jackets and pants, all while artist and archer Sagg Napoli shot arrows at a target at the end of the runway. Ganni entered the game by including sports jersey-like dresses and Loewe showed a jumpsuit with a “Moto Race” graphic.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Polo Shirts
Preppy fashion had a moment on the spring 2025 runways. And no style was more ubiquitous than the polo shirt, offered in variations ranging from classic short-sleeves at Casablanca and three-quarter-sleeve versions at Gabriela Hearst to rugby-inspired styles at Vaquera. The more unexpected takes on the prep staple came from Lacoste which showed polo shirts featuring daring side cut-outs and Miu Miu which styled its polos à la 2000s with double-popped collars.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: High-Fashion Windbreakers
Paris Fashion Week’s most exciting collaboration came courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen, a Scandi-beloved brand known for its frothy dresses and girly silhouettes, who lent her romantic hand to North Face, a sensible outdoor favorite. And no doubt that the most covetable item will be the windbreakers that fuse Bahnsen’s signature sheer fabrics and florals with gorpcore details like adjustable strings and hoods. Other high-fashion windbreakers came from Zimmermann, whose version featured a high-low hemline, and Rabanne, whose cropped style came in a striped pattern with silver foil detailing. We’ve never looked more forward to a rainy spring day.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Pirate Pants
While hot pants will still be having their moment in 2025, boudoir-style pants started trending this season as the more elegant alternative to the no-pants look. Somewhere in between pirate slacks and bloomers, these flowy pants are longer than Bermuda shorts and cinched at the calf. While Chloe pushed for lingerie-like lace styles paired with equally delicate, barely-there tanks, Louis Vuitton paired its cuff-detail versions with lace and embellished tunics. Meanwhile Undercover offered opaque pants that secured around the foot with multi-strap detailing.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Skirt-over-pants
The 2010s are back and you don’t need further proof than the return of the skirt-over-pants trend. If you need to be re-convinced to embrace the look, take cues from the tasteful versions from H&M’s latest collaborator Rokh, which featured asymmetrical ruffle skirts over slacks and sweatpants, the sheer monochrome look at Hermès, and the sporty pairing — in a trendy green hue — at Lacoste.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Seeing Double
Yes, you're seeing double. While pants with peeking boxers and whale tail-like cutouts have been trending for the last few years, Spring 2025 will take it a step up… with tops that feature double the number of sleeves and armholes (Paloma Wool), shirts with extra collars (Issey Miyake), and sweater dresses worn as skirts over, yes, sweaters (Acne Studios). On the shelves, this translates into deconstructed sleeves and layered tops that add interest to otherwise classic staples.