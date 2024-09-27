Misinformation continues to run rampant online, fueled by deep fakes and botched tweets leading to dangerous consequences. We saw this firsthand during the 2020 pandemic when former President Donald Trump's false COVID-19 information led to widespread inaccuracies. Fast-forward to today’s high-stakes election, the spread of misinformation is at an all-time high. However, the latest controversy centers around beloved pop star Janet Jackson, who recently questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' Blackness.
While Jackson being misinformed is the apparent issue, it's more concerning that she felt comfortable enough to make a statement without being sure of the facts. Although she admitted she hadn't been keeping up with the current news cycle, it’s widely known that this election has divided the nation between presidential candidates Trump and Harris. Jackson's disregard for the current division of the country by repeating a baseless rumor exposes how far removed she is from the average citizen.
Jackson has had the luxury of hiding behind a veil of fame as a celebrity since she was a child. However, celebrity culture looks different now than how it was when Jackson was growing up. Cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux weighed in on the superstar’s controversial comments and her social responsibility as a celebrity. "It's not 1990 where a celebrity quote has to be published in a newspaper or magazine for people to see it,” Lemieux told Refinery29 Unbothered in an email. “As soon as the words hit the net, we all see it. That has helped celebrities become even more influential than ever, and that influence comes with responsibility. Someone as revered as Janet Jackson shouldn't be repeating a widely debunked rumor to an audience of millions."
“
Her words seem to be coming from a place of ignorance, not malice, but she should have known better.
Jamilah Lemieux
”
She continued, "It seems apparent that her fame has isolated her from knowing much about the upcoming election, but that makes it all the more important that she only speaks on things she's clear about. I'm honestly surprised that she would think to say such a thing without considering that it may be controversial. Her words seem to be coming from a place of ignorance, not malice, but she should have known better. It's particularly ironic considering that there is a whole generation of biracial Jackson children, including her own, and I doubt she'd want to have their heritage questioned."
Social media has increased a celebrity's influence on fans, culture, and now, politics. Platforms like Instagram have provided unprecedented access to these influential individuals, to the extent that a single comment can easily sway people’s habits and beliefs. For that reason, Jackson's influential status comes with a significant responsibility, as her words can impact the decisions of her admirers.
There's no denying how reckless it was for Jackson to repeat false comments. At the same time, it’s important to remember that she is only human and bound to make mistakes. The singer is currently grieving the recent passing of her brother Tito, and she hasn't had the time to fully process this heartbreaking loss as she is still working on her European tour and gearing up for her Las Vegas residency in December.
In such a complex situation she deserves grace. And tearing her down isn't the solution for positive change. Perhaps a more effective approach is prioritizing correction over criticism to ensure that similar incidents don't happen again.
In case you missed it, here is a rundown of the latest updates on the singer’s controversy.
What Did Janet Jackson Do?
The online controversy began on Saturday after The Guardian published a recent interview with Jackson. During the conversation, the artist was asked about her views on the upcoming election. Known for promoting unity and supporting political movements such as "Black Lives Matter," her response surprisingly contributed to the divisiveness she previously opposed.
“
She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian.
Janet Jackson
”
The interviewer Nosheen Iqbal, referred to Jackson's 1989 hit record "Rhythm Nation," where she sang about "joining voices in protest to social injustice" and "pushing toward a world rid of color lines." Given the current social climate, Iqbal asked about her perspective on the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first Black woman to serve as president. "Well, you know what they supposedly said?" Jackson responded. "She's not black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian."
Iqbal claimed she corrected the singer, explaining that Harris is both Indian and Black, but Jackson double downed on questioning Harris’ racial identity. "Her father's white. That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days," she coughed. "I was told that they discovered her father was white," Jackson further stated.
For the record, Harris' father is not white. The vice president has openly discussed her biracial background of having a Jamaican father and Indian mother. As irresponsible as Jackson's remarks were, the controversy didn't stop there as she found herself on the receiving end of intense online backlash followed by an "unauthorized" apology.
Did Janet Jackson Issue An Apology?
Yes and no. After Jackson’s interview was published, she was the trending topic and faced online scrutiny and public backlash for her comments about Harris. Fans expressed their frustration and disappointment with the pop icon, describing her remarks as “foolish” and “super ignorant.”
Wow, no words for that Janet Jackson interview with "The Gaurdian". She came across as foolish and super ignorant. Disappointing 😞 https://t.co/TPv9mxXJz1— Thanduxolo Thandz Buti (@Thandz_Buti) September 21, 2024
Janet Jackson is one of the most influential people in music history. It was simply irresponsible of her to repeat something she “heard” regarding the very thing that they use against Kamala! Her own race. We are less than 50 days away from the election. We gotta talk smarter! pic.twitter.com/rKkCmTZoaw— 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥 ♱ (@redforjanet) September 21, 2024
Amid the severe aftermath,Buzzfeed released a statement from Mo Elmasri, who claimed to be Jackson’s manager, speaking on her behalf. In the statement, he told the outlet that Jackson apologized for “any confusion” and said her remarks were “based on misinformation.” The statement, obtained by Variety, read, “Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments. She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation. Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused. She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today’s society. Janet remains committed to promoting unity and understanding.”
However, things took a sharp turn moments after her apology was released. In a confusing turn of events, representatives for Jackson told Variety that Elmasri was not the singer’s manager and was unauthorized to comment on her behalf. According to the outlet, Jackson has been managed by her brother Randy throughout the years. In an email to The Daily Beast, Elmasri revealed he was fired after a disagreement between Janet and her brother Randy about her “unbalanced statements” from The Guardian interview.
The Problem With Janet Jackson’s Remarks
Jackson's inaccurate comments exacerbate Trump and other conspiracy theorists' attacks on the Democratic presidential nominee. In an attempt to discredit his opponent, Trump suggested back in August that Harris deceived voters about her race. During an interview panel at the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump suggested that Harris miraculously "turned Black" for a political advantage.
"I've known her a long time, indirectly," Trump said. "And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I did not know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black."
Despite it being a known fact that Harris is, in fact, Black and Indian, the racist rhetoric continues to be a point of contention in this current election cycle. While Jackson genuinely may not have been privy to credible information, she should've refrained from speaking on a topic she was unsure about.
How Much Responsibility Should Celebrities Bear In Times Like These?
The real question remains: How can we encourage celebrities like Janet Jackson to take greater responsibility for their words, especially when they can affect many individuals' identities and experiences in this nation?
In today's world, where misinformation spreads like wildfire, Janet Jackson's comments serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between celebrity influence and social awareness. So I hope the next time Ms. Jackson decides to speak on important issues that deeply impact the racial divide in this country, she will consider the weight of her words and their impact on individuals and communities, especially during such a critical moment in history.