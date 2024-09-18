ADVERTISEMENT
This Calvin Klein Collaboration Nails The Sheer Trend

Andrea Bossi
Last Updated September 18, 2024, 1:11 PM
Nensi Dojaka may have taken a yearlong break from London Fashion Week, but the renowned designer — known for breathing new life into the “sheer trend,” as seen on Zendaya, Alexa Chung, and Bella Hadid — returned for the Spring/Summer 2025 season in a major way: by introducing a collaboration with Calvin Klein.
The collection, which was presented on the runway over the weekend along with the label’s latest offering, boasts the characteristics that have helped make Dojaka a fashion darling: delicate details, often in the form of straps framing the bust; geometric tailoring; feminine accents. The 44-item drop includes intimates and apparel, all touched by the designer’s signature minimalist aesthetic and ingenious construction. An advocate of the ever-present naked dressing trend, Dojaka brings the look to the masses with this capsule, priced between $45 (for a modal thong) and $400 (for a silk slip dress). The best part, though? It’s available to shop now. 
In a statement, Dojaka said that working with Calvin Klein felt “particularly special” because it has always been on her mood board: “It has been so inspiring for me to explore the brand’s timeless designs — and to work with the team to develop my ideas technically and build a full product line of silhouettes desirable for all women. That innovation was something that we all really wanted to celebrate." (And, yes, that's Rebecca Ferguson in the campaign.)
Calvin Klein is in the midst of a major revamp, so it makes sense for the brand to link up with a young, buzzy designer like Dojaka, who won the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2021. On one hand, its marketing team has been busy building momentum in cultural cachet with viral campaigns (like Jeremy Allen White’s) and red carpet moments (such as dressing Zendaya for the Challengers press tour). It’s also doubling down on high fashion by resurrecting its Collection line, which is expected to return to the runway fall 2025, with LVMH Prize finalist Veronica Leoni as creative director. 
Each item in this collaboration fuses the irresistibility of a Dojaka wardrobe with a mature version of Calvin Klein’s classic sensuality.
Shop Calvin Klein x Nensi Dojaka.

