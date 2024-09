In addition to being a writer, Ruth Jean-Marie is also the founder of The August Consulting Group where she helps traveling do-gooders make a real impact knowing that aid workers and volun-tourists often enter countries like Haiti thinking they know better than locals. These well-intentioned people are carrying tropes in their head of the people they’re trying to serve and it’s clear they’re too consumed with patting themselves on the back to be sure their impact matches their intent. Jean-Marie brings up the example of the American Red Cross who raised half a billion dollars after the 2010 earthquake yet no one knows where the money actually went . “You’re sending people to Haiti first class who don’t speak Creole and the programming isn’t materializing but they are still more trusted than those on the ground,” Jean-Marie shared. That’s a direct byproduct of how stereotypes have deteriorated global respect for Haitian people. “It’s all intertwined,” she notes, “so the juxtaposition between the gravity and levity in this moment has made me really frustrated.”