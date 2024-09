Kamala Harris is attempting to unite a divided nation but she can’t do it by forgetting the base who made her candidacy possible. Progressive voters pushed Biden out and demanded better than the two options previously before them. People from all backgrounds hopped on organizing calls within hours of her campaign launch raising millions from small dollar donors. We must reach new voters where they’re at without diluting the claim that the Democratic Party is committed to equity for all Americans. Widening the figurative tent can’t come at the expense of those who crave new leadership most, or we are doomed to repeat the 2016 election.I’m asking a lot of Harris because she’s asking a lot of us. Installing someone into a position of power like this should never be taken lightly. Being prepared for a pre-scheduled debate should be the norm, not a slam dunk. The bar should be high but institutionally we’ve seen media and politicians settle for more spectacle each election cycle. Contrary to what Trump believes, and what we’ve settled for over the last decade, candidates should have more than “concepts” to present to the people they are campaigning to. It’s time to make debates substantive again.