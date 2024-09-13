Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Goth Costumes Are Inspired By Victorian Fashion, ‘80s Grunge & ‘70s Television

“Jenna’s dress was from a really old fabric I've been carrying around forever. I always loved it but it never applied it to anything… Ironically Winona’s little pinafore thing was also made from a fabric that I had for 20 years,” she says. “[When sourcing,] if you find something good, you go, ‘Oh, I know it'll work sometimes even though it doesn't work right now for what I'm doing.’ So they both came into play in a funny way and then ended up in the same scene together, which I didn't plan.”