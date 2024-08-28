Victoria Monét & Usher School Us In Desire On “SOS (Sex On Sight)”

Victoria Monét surprised fans on Tuesday by releasing another sultry R&B track for music lovers to add to their playlists. Her new song, "SOS," features R&B powerhouse Usher and it's rightfully nasty from start to finish. The single, which stands for "Sex On Sight," is a classic R&B slow-jam with a ‘90s feel. As the title indicates, the duet is a seductive listen about a partner summoning their lover for a steamy encounter on sight. If you thought R&B was dead, think again — "SOS" is a song for the grown and sexy.
This isn't the first time that Monét tapped into her sexual energy and explicitly expressed her desires and fantasies in her lyrics. From bonafide hits like her 2021 single F.U.C.K. (an acronym for "Friend U Can Keep") and recent songs "Dive" and "Touch Me" from Jaguar, Monét remains vocal about her erotic passions. By featuring Usher on her latest project, the sexual tension went up several notches with the baby-making hitmaker at her side.
"Want you to come, send me your ETA," Monét softly sings in the opening chorus. "And when you lay me down, pin my legs to the clouds. And I hope you're ready for the rain." Usher didn't hold anything back as he matched Ms. Monét's energy in his verse. "You my lil' freak, I'm a go deep talkin' 'bout way, way, way back," Usher flirtily recited. "And when I hit it right in the right place, look me right in the eyes. Do what I say." The provocative lyrics and flirtatious banter left listeners in shambles as they couldn’t get enough of the sexy bars.
In a statement, Monét described "SOS" as a playful song about desire. "It's about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch, and quality attention," she explained in a press release. "Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case, rescued from your own sensual urges." Almost a week before "SOS" dropped, the Jaguar artist teased its release and surprise feature with a sensual 20-second video on Instagram. With minimal details, the reel showed an intimate view of the "On My Mama" singer as her vocals played in the background of the short clip. Fans quickly filled her comment section with their best guesses on the surprise feature. Miguel, Ari Lennox, Coco Jones, and Teyana Taylor were a few of the predictions (all of which make perfect sense). But the only correct answer, which Monét revealed a day later, was the king of R&B – Usher.
It's not surprising that the songstress tapped the megastar for "SOS." In June, Monét paid homage to the artist at the 2024 BET Awards as one of the female performers (others included Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Chlöe Bailey, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Marsha Ambrosius, Tinashe, and Latto) for his Lifetime Achievement Award tribute. Monét danced alongside Taylor as they reenacted his unforgettable "Bad Girl" dance number that he originally performed with Beyoncé in Puerto Rico for his 2004 "Truth Tour." Monét and Taylor's nearly two-minute routine was arguably the best segment of the tribute and ended in a standing ovation from the honoree. Little did we know that her tribute to Usher would lead to a future song collaboration.
"SOS" is Monét's first release from her forthcoming deluxe version of Jaguar II. The "Alright" musician earned three Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album from her debut studio album. Despite working behind the scenes as a songwriter for many well-known artists (Ariana Grande, Jhené Aiko, Normani, etc.), Monét's career catapulted once she stepped into the spotlight as a performing artist. She took a chance on herself, and 2024 has been a year of great reward for her career.
From headlining her first sold-out tour to earning several awards for her talented artistry, (NAACP Image Awards, ASCAP Vanguard Award, Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award, etc.), Monét's "overnight" success was 15 years in the making. To top it off, music icons such as Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, and Anita Baker have co-signed the artist. Their praise indicates that R&B is in good hands (and not dying), with Monét at the forefront of leading the ever-evolving genre. Her collaboration with Usher is the first of many to come. And one can only hope that the next surprise feature she teases is a duet with the one and only Queen Bey.