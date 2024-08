I change it up a lot, but the Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 is really great. It's sheer and sticks to the skin nicely, so you can easily apply makeup on top of it, which I love. You can also re-apply it on top of your makeup when you need to touch it up. The other thing that people don't realize about sunscreen is that it only lasts for like an hour to an hour and a half, so it's really important to reapply throughout the day. Plus, it's small and compact, so you can roll it onto your skin wherever you are — at the beach, in the car, getting off the plane.