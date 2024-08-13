What’s Happening To Jordan Chiles Is Unfair. Period.

Chiles earned that bronze medal fair and square. And she shouldn't be penalized for a mistake made by the judges. Chiles being stripped as a bronze medalist has nothing to do with her skills or talents. Yet, she's paying the price for something that could have been avoided if the judges didn't undercredit her routine. Chiles won — regardless of the ruling. She made history as one of the three finishers on the all-Black podium. No matter how hard they try, no one can take that away from her.