4 Women On Their “Mixed-Weight Relationship” — & How Problematic The Term Is

People are talking about “mixed-weight relationships” — again. And yes, it’s still an odd and problematic term. Although people have been using the term for years to describe a relationship between a couple in which one person is larger than the other, it’s come to the fore in the light of Bridgerton, where Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton play onscreen couple Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Coughlan’s body has been scrutinised constantly and now there’s this added layer in the context of relationships, which is ultimately asking which body types are the most datable. Coughlan herself said when probed by a journalist about her body, “It is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough.” Forbes then published a piece questioning whether the public is ready to see a “mixed-weight relationship” on screen, which went down like a lead balloon in the eyes of women dating people with different body shapes . Rightly, many questioned why this term is only being used when women are larger than men. Body positivity influencer Alex Light has commented on this gendered difference on her social platforms, saying that larger men have been with thinner women on TV since entertainment began.